ETV Bharat / state

Government Job For Kin Of 41 People Who Died In Karur Stampede

Karur: The C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has decided that the kin of the 41 people, who died in a stampede during tvk leader Vijay's campaign in Karur will be given government jobs, sources said on Thursday.

Sources also also said that Vijay is scheduled to visit Karur on July 10 and 11. "As part of his visit, he will participate in a government welfare scheme distribution ceremony. The Chief Minister is also planning to meet and offer condolences to the families of the 41 people who died in a stampede during a TVK election campaign in Karur in September 2025," sources added.

According to sources, the TVK chief will also issue a document to provide a government job based on qualifications to one person from each family of the 41 people who died in the tragic stampede.

This will be Vijay's first visit to Karur after taking charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Therefore, it is seen as a significant move politically and administratively.