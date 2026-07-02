Government Job For Kin Of 41 People Who Died In Karur Stampede
41 people had died in a stampede in Karur during a rally of TVK chief Vijay in September 2025
Published : July 2, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Karur: The C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has decided that the kin of the 41 people, who died in a stampede during tvk leader Vijay's campaign in Karur will be given government jobs, sources said on Thursday.
Sources also also said that Vijay is scheduled to visit Karur on July 10 and 11. "As part of his visit, he will participate in a government welfare scheme distribution ceremony. The Chief Minister is also planning to meet and offer condolences to the families of the 41 people who died in a stampede during a TVK election campaign in Karur in September 2025," sources added.
According to sources, the TVK chief will also issue a document to provide a government job based on qualifications to one person from each family of the 41 people who died in the tragic stampede.
This will be Vijay's first visit to Karur after taking charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Therefore, it is seen as a significant move politically and administratively.
On September 27, 2025, 41 people died in a stampede during a TVK meeting in Karur. The incident sent shockwaves throughout Tamil Nadu and India. Following the incident, Vijay, called the families of the deceased to Chennai and personally met them and offered his condolences.
However, Vijay's decision to invite the families of the deceased to Chennai to meet them, rather than going to Karur in person, had drawn criticism in political circles. It is also worth noting that following the Karur stampede, various changes were made to the procedures for holding political events and public meetings in the state.
The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
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