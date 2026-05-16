ETV Bharat / state

Government Job Obtained Using Fake Identity, 40-Year Fraud Ends in Arrests in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 40-year-old case of identity fraud involving a government job has come to light in Bengaluru, exposing how a lost marks card and administrative negligence allegedly helped a man secure and continue in public service for decades under another person’s name.

The Rajajinagar Police have registered a criminal case against Bommegowda and M. Rachaiah following a complaint filed by officials of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). Police have also arrested retired engineer Subhash, who allegedly mediated a settlement between the two men.

According to investigators, the incident dates back to 1982 when M. Rachaiah, a resident of Malavalli in Mandya district, had travelled to the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) office in Shivamogga for an interview for the post of lineman. However, the interview was cancelled for undisclosed reasons. While returning home disappointed, Rachaiah accidentally left behind his seventh standard marks card at the office.

At the same time, Bommegowda, a resident of Nagamangala who was also searching for employment, allegedly found the marks card. Police said he then used Rachaiah’s identity and educational document to apply for the government job.

The fraud reportedly went undetected for years. In 1992, Bommegowda’s job was regularised. In another surprising development, he later approached a court in 2003 and submitted an affidavit declaring that his real name was Bommegowda and not Rachaiah. Departmental records were subsequently changed to reflect the new name, officials said.