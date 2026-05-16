Government Job Obtained Using Fake Identity, 40-Year Fraud Ends in Arrests in Bengaluru
Police have also arrested retired engineer Subhash, who allegedly mediated a settlement between the two men.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:02 AM IST
Bengaluru: A 40-year-old case of identity fraud involving a government job has come to light in Bengaluru, exposing how a lost marks card and administrative negligence allegedly helped a man secure and continue in public service for decades under another person’s name.
The Rajajinagar Police have registered a criminal case against Bommegowda and M. Rachaiah following a complaint filed by officials of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). Police have also arrested retired engineer Subhash, who allegedly mediated a settlement between the two men.
According to investigators, the incident dates back to 1982 when M. Rachaiah, a resident of Malavalli in Mandya district, had travelled to the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) office in Shivamogga for an interview for the post of lineman. However, the interview was cancelled for undisclosed reasons. While returning home disappointed, Rachaiah accidentally left behind his seventh standard marks card at the office.
At the same time, Bommegowda, a resident of Nagamangala who was also searching for employment, allegedly found the marks card. Police said he then used Rachaiah’s identity and educational document to apply for the government job.
The fraud reportedly went undetected for years. In 1992, Bommegowda’s job was regularised. In another surprising development, he later approached a court in 2003 and submitted an affidavit declaring that his real name was Bommegowda and not Rachaiah. Departmental records were subsequently changed to reflect the new name, officials said.
The truth surfaced only in 2019, nearly 37 years after the original incident. Instead of approaching the police immediately, the two men reportedly held a compromise meeting before local elders in Malavalli.
According to the police, Bommegowda allegedly agreed to pay Rachaiah between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh every year in return for avoiding legal action. When Bommegowda retired in 2022, he is also said to have handed over his entire gratuity amount of Rs 10 lakh to Rachaiah.
However, the arrangement later collapsed over pension payments. Sources said Rachaiah demanded half of Bommegowda’s monthly pension of Rs 65,224. When Bommegowda allegedly refused, Rachaiah approached the BESCOM Vigilance Department with a formal complaint.
An internal inquiry by BESCOM reportedly uncovered the decades-long fraud and raised serious questions over the verification process followed during recruitment.
Based on the vigilance report, Rajajinagar Police have now registered a criminal case against Bommegowda, Rachaiah, and retired engineer Subhash, who allegedly facilitated the settlement between the two parties. Further investigation is underway.