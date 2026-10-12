Andhra Pradesh Govt Departments Send RTI Replies After 10 Years
While a few departments responded at the time, most offices ignored his applications for years.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Kadapa: Information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, is supposed to be provided within the prescribed time limit of 30 days. However, several government departments in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district have taken a decade to respond to applications filed in 2015.
Thummaluru Suresh Babu, a research scholar in the Department of Journalism at Yogi Vemana University (YVU) in Kadapa district, began research in 2012 on the topic 'Implementation of the Right to Information Act-2005: A Study in Kadapa District'.
As part of his PhD research, he filed applications under Section 6(1) of the RTI Act in 2015, seeking information on the implementation of the legislation across various government departments in the district.
While a few departments provided responses at the time, most offices allegedly ignored his applications.
Suresh Babu then collected information through other sources, completed his research thesis and submitted it to the university. YVU awarded him a PhD on September 5, 2017.
Now, in 2026, several departments are sending the requested information through registered post and Speed Post, over 10 years after the applications were filed.
Babu said that responses from 46 departments that had failed to provide the information earlier have brought renewed attention to delays and administrative negligence in implementing the RTI Act.
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