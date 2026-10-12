ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Govt Departments Send RTI Replies After 10 Years

Suresh Babu received RTI responses after 10 years of filing them. ( Eenadu )

Kadapa: Information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, is supposed to be provided within the prescribed time limit of 30 days. However, several government departments in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district have taken a decade to respond to applications filed in 2015.

Thummaluru Suresh Babu, a research scholar in the Department of Journalism at Yogi Vemana University (YVU) in Kadapa district, began research in 2012 on the topic 'Implementation of the Right to Information Act-2005: A Study in Kadapa District'.