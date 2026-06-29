ETV Bharat / state

Government Construction Activity Exposes And Damages Ancient Monument In Rajgir; ASI Calls It An Unauthorised Act

The digging and construction activity at the Vaibhargiri Hill, which has exposed and damaged a massive, ancient burnt-brick wall ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Rajgir (also Rajagriha and Girivraja), the first capital of the ancient Magadha empire, where monuments and artefacts could be found buried almost everywhere, is being continuously defiled and destroyed due to unbridled, unauthorised, and reckless construction activities – courtesy the Bihar government.

The latest example is large-scale digging with heavy earthmovers (JCB machines) at the Vaibhargiri Hills, just beyond the sacred hot water springs and pools. It has exposed and partially destroyed a massive wall made of burnt bricks or terracotta bricks, indicating that a stupa or some other ancient building existed there.

Sanjay Kumar, a socio-cultural activist working to protect the prehistoric and historic heritage in Rajgir and other parts of the Nalanda district, first noticed the destruction.

“I was passing through the ‘kund’ (hot water pool) area on Sunday when I noticed some construction activity close by. I went there to enquire. JCB machines and labourers had made a 70-foot-long and 30-foot-deep cut, exposing a massive ancient wall made of burnt bricks. Much part of the exposed wall was destroyed in the digging by the machines,” Sanjay told ETV Bharat.

Shocked by the damage, Sanjay enquired about it with an engineer present there. He informed that the work was being done on behalf of the government.

The digging and construction activity at the Vaibhargiri Hill, which has exposed and damaged a massive, ancient burnt-brick wall (ETV Bharat)

“It seemed that some ancient monument or stupa existed there. The exposed bricks were similar to those used in the ancient Nalanda University. While the rest of the world focuses on protecting heritage for posterity, we are bent on destroying it. The government officials have neither any knowledge about archaeological rules, nor are they bothered about history. The situation is pathetic, and entire Rajgir is being destroyed,” Sanjay added.

The socio-cultural activist has since written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director general and other senior officials, including those posted at its Patna circle, which takes care of Bihar.

Incidentally, the place where the construction activity has damaged the ancient monument, is located close to the legendary Magadhan king Jarasandha’s ‘chabutra’ (platform), Pippli cave, Jain Sarai Temple, Saptaparni caves, and the Siddhanath temple. All of them are of much historical and archaeological importance.

Though Rajagriha and its surroundings have evidence of prehistoric settlements, its first mention is found in the epics. The Mahabharata narrates a wrestling match between Bhima and the Magadha ruler Jarasandha. The place rose to further prominence during the rule of the Haryanka dynasty kings Bimbisara (558 – 491 BCE) and Ajatshatru (492 – 460 BCE), who were contemporaries of Lord Buddha, and served as their capital. Later on, Ajatshatru’s son Udayin shifted the capital to Pataliputra.

Rajgir is closely associated with the Buddha and Lord Mahavira, and both of them spent considerable time of their post-enlightenment lives there. The place flourished as a centre of spiritual, religious, educational, industrial and commercial activities till the 12th century CE. This led to the construction of thousands of monuments apart from the Cyclopean wall that fortifies the ancient Rajagriha.

ETV Bharat asked Rajgir sub-divisional officer (SDO) Surya Prakash Gupta about the construction activity that has exposed and virtually ruined an ancient monument. “The construction work going on there is a part of the Brahma Kund renovation project by the state tourism department and the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC). A ‘Janeu Bhawan’ (building for performing the sacred thread ceremony among the Hindus) will be constructed there to provide various amenities to pilgrims and tourists,” SDO Surya said.

Brahma Kund is a natural hot water pool revered by the Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs. It is associated with both Lord Buddha and Mahavira. Fed by streams flowing from the Vaibhargiri Hill, its mineral-rich water remains consistently warm at around 45 degrees Celsius, and is highly valued for its therapeutic and healing powers.

However, the place where the digging and construction activity is going on falls under the ASI’s ‘protected zone’ and is in violation of the law. Only the ASI is allowed to explore, excavate or construct anything in the zone.

“I received information about the digging and construction activity in the prohibited zone in Rajgir today (Monday). I will go there tomorrow (Tuesday) to get a first-hand account and see what is happening there. There is no question of any permission for any such activity having ever been granted by our institution. We have not given any permission. “If any construction activity is happening there, it must be unauthorised,” ASI Patna circle superintending archaeologist Hari Om Sharan said.