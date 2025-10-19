ETV Bharat / state

Govt Committed To Help Flood-Hit Farmers, Won't Let Their Diwali Be Dark: Shinde

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the government is fully committed to compensating flood-affected farmers in the state and will not let their Diwali be dark.

On the speculation of an alliance between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming local body polls in the state, Shinde on Saturday said those who don't stand by their principles will be rejected by the people.

"Some leaders were saying that if two Thackerays come together, there'll be fireworks. But Thane's people will show them who's the boss. Those who don't stand by their principles will be rejected by the people," he stated.

"Those who sold the Shiv Sena will get 'tikli' (referring to small firecrackers) from the people, but we'll finish off our opponents with our unity and strength," Shinde targeting the rival Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing an event of his party Shiv Sena in Thane late Saturday night, Shinde said, "Diwali has begun, and we're celebrating it with joy. But amidst the celebrations, there's sadness in Marathwada due to the floods, and farmers are crying."