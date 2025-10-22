ETV Bharat / state

Govardhan Puja Rituals In Madhya Pradesh: Cows Walk Over Men Lying On Ground, Children Lie On Dung

Men circumambulate Govardhan Hills seven times, carrying 'batasha' (sugar drop candy) in their hands. After this, children, aged a year old to young adults, are laid on the cow dung-made Govardhan Hills. Locals namely Punamchand Gawli, Hiralal Gawli, Prahlad Gawli, Mahesh Gawli, Vishnu Gawli, Rupesh Gawli, and Dhanraj Gawli explained that the tradition has been prevalent over several centuries.

In Shajapur, Govardhan festival is celebrated with great pomp and grandeur. Women gather together and create a replica of Govardhan Hills from cow dung. They collect 'kheer', 'puri', and sweets from every household as offering. Cow milk is specially brought from every household in an earthen pot in the belief that drinking this milk keeps a person healthy throughout the year.

Govardhan Puja, also known as 'Annakoot Puja', commemorates Lord Krishna's feat of lifting Govardhan Hills to protect people and cattle of Vrindavan from Lord Indra's anger. This is a Hindu festival when devotees pray to Lord Krishna and it is held a day after Diwali.

This tradition is being followed by the Gawali community members for centuries. They start the day by worshipping Govardhan, lay their children under its protection and then seek blessings from elders.

On Dev Uthani Ekadashi, they take the remaining cow dung from Govardhan Hills to their homes and apply it to the kitchen and prayer room in the hope that it will bring happiness, prosperity and peace.

In Madhya Pradesh, Govandhan Puja is marked by unique traditions and rituals. For instance, the Bhil community worship cattle in another age-old tradition. In Khairai village of Badarwas tehsil in Kolaras of Shivpuri, villagers lay down on the road and dozens of cows walk over them. The belief behind this ritual is that when a wish is fulfilled, villagers worship cows and lie down on the road, allowing them to walk over.

As part of this tradition, villagers who make any wish stay at the Hanuman temple outside the village for five days, praying and fasting. After their wishes are fulfilled they worship cows on the second day of Diwali. Villagers offer coconuts and flowers to the cows and parade them around the village. Then, men lay down on the road and the cows walk over them. What's striking about this ritual is that despite the cows passing over them, none of the devotees get injured.

Meanwhile, tribals in Chhindwara district celebrate Govardhan Puja by feeding cows. On Diwali night, they visit each other's houses with plates decorated with lamps, inviting cows to play. On the next day, they bathe and decorate cows with colourful cloths or dyes. Khichdi (porridge) is prepared for them, and then worshipped.

Gulzari Lal Chandravanshi, head of Bamhanwada village, said, "On the second day of Diwali, the ritual of cow worship is performed. For this, cows are invited from door to door on the night of Diwali itself. On the next day, the cow owner bathes and decorates the cow. All the cows are gathered at one place in the village. After worshipping them, the cowherds play with the calves."

Govardhan Yaduvanshi of Moar village said, "Cow worship is linked to Govardhan Puja, when we pray to Lord Krishna. Khichdi is specially prepared for the cows and every farmer feeds it to his cow."

Govardhan Puja is celebrated for 15 days. During the festival, people dress in special attires, fairs are organised on different days, and cultural programmes are held.