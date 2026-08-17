ETV Bharat / state

On Nag Panchami, Indian And Foreign Wrestlers Display Their Prowess At Goswami Tulsidas Akhara In Varanasi

Varanasi: The Goswami Tulsidas Akhara saw foreign and Indian wrestlers displaying their prowess on Monday on the occasion of Nag Panchami. In tune with the tradition, the Mahant of Sankat Mochan Temple first offered prayers to Lord Hanuman, after which the wrestling bouts continued for several hours. Like every year, women wrestlers also arrived in the arena, but there was no wrestling for them.

On the day of Nag Panchami, various types of competitions are organised in every Akhara across Varanasi.

A large crowd gathered to watch the foreign wrestlers. The presence of Dutch wrestler Herbert, who has been coming here since 2017, captivated everyone. He swung the mace, performed push-ups and even wrestled with local wrestlers.

The special thing about the Akhara is that the people here are connected through tradition and generations. Many have even obtained government jobs by practising in this Akhara. Wrestlers ranging from the age of seven to seventy were present on the occasion.