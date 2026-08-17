On Nag Panchami, Indian And Foreign Wrestlers Display Their Prowess At Goswami Tulsidas Akhara In Varanasi
On the day of Nag Panchami, various types of competitions are organised in every Akhara across Varanasi.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Varanasi: The Goswami Tulsidas Akhara saw foreign and Indian wrestlers displaying their prowess on Monday on the occasion of Nag Panchami. In tune with the tradition, the Mahant of Sankat Mochan Temple first offered prayers to Lord Hanuman, after which the wrestling bouts continued for several hours. Like every year, women wrestlers also arrived in the arena, but there was no wrestling for them.
On the day of Nag Panchami, various types of competitions are organised in every Akhara across Varanasi.
A large crowd gathered to watch the foreign wrestlers. The presence of Dutch wrestler Herbert, who has been coming here since 2017, captivated everyone. He swung the mace, performed push-ups and even wrestled with local wrestlers.
The special thing about the Akhara is that the people here are connected through tradition and generations. Many have even obtained government jobs by practising in this Akhara. Wrestlers ranging from the age of seven to seventy were present on the occasion.
The Mahant of the Sankat Mochan Temple, Professor Vishwabhar Nath Mishra, explained that all the wrestlers come here once a year to continue with a ritual of demonstrating their strength and power. Various types of wrestling matches are held on the occasion.
Talking about the women wrestlers, he said, “Women are a vital part of our society. If women are strong and healthy, the society will be healthy. Today, half the population is women. That's why we were the first to give women a place in our wrestling arena. It's worth noting that many national and international wrestlers have competed here.”
Herbert explained that he has been coming here since 2017. He lives in the Netherlands and finds peace here. He is interested in Indian wrestling and other traditional sports. He trains wrestlers in the Netherlands.
Aman, a wrestler from the Indian Akhara tradition, said, “I have been coming here for about 25 years. My father and grandfather also learned and wrestled at this Akhara.”
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