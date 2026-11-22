ETV Bharat / state

Gorakhpur University VC Booked In Farmer's Suicide Case Over Alleged Land Grab

Bareilly: Police have registered an FIR against Gorakhpur University Vice-Chancellor K P Singh, his wife and two others after a farmer allegedly died by suicide over a land dispute, officials said.

The deceased, Bhagwan Singh (55), was cremated on Sunday. After his death on November 20 in Pachpera village, his family had refused to perform the last rites, demanding action against the accused, restoration of the disputed land and compensation.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by the deceased's son, Bhagat Singh, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to abetment of suicide, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, the officials said.

The named accused include Prof Krishna Pal Singh (K P Singh), his wife Sanjesh, Sanjeev Kumar Rathi and Anuj Kumar, along with unidentified others.

According to the complaint, Bhagwan Singh had purchased agricultural land in the village in 1995.