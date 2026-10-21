Gorakhpur: Three Killed, Nine Injured In Electrocution Tragedy During Durga Visarjan
A long metal flag pole, attached to the tractor-trolley in which the devotees were travelling, came into contact with an overhead H-T power line.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Three people tragically died on Vijaya Dashami at Bansthan, under Gularahia police station in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 5 pm on Wednesday, while participating in a Durga idol immersion procession, after coming into contact with a high-tension (H-T) power line. Nine others sustained burn injuries. The incident caused chaos at the scene.
The injured have been admitted to BRD Medical College for treatment. Gorakhpur District Magistrate Deepak Meena said devotees were travelling on a tractor-trolley for the immersion of the Durga idol. During the journey, a long metal rod attached to the trolley came into contact with an overhead H-T power line.
Immediately, all the people on the trolley were struck by an electric current. Three individuals lost their lives, and several others suffered burn injuries.
The victims have been identified as Chandan, Lucky, and Vicky. They were reportedly between 17 and 21 years of age. It is understood that two of the deceased belonged to the same family. The families of the victims are in a state of deep mourning.
The accident occurred near Ayodhya Prasad Chauhan’s hamlet, within the jurisdiction of the Gularahia police station.
Eyewitness Account
According to an eyewitness, there was no electricity in the area until around 3 pm on Wednesday. Once the power was restored, the group set out for the immersion with the Durga idol. The did not notice when the flag pole attached to the tractor-trolley came into contact with the H-T power line. One youth fell after being struck by the current, and two others were caught by the current.
Those who received burn injuries were immediately rushed to BRD Medical College, where they are currently receiving treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident, police and administrative teams arrived at the scene.
Meanwhile, a crowd gathered outside the medical college, leading to a chaotic situation. Police personnel present at the scene are working to manage the crowd. Senior police officials have not yet provided detailed information regarding the incident. It has been confirmed that three people died in the accident, while the injured are currently undergoing treatment.
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