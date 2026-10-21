ETV Bharat / state

Gorakhpur: Three Killed, Nine Injured In Electrocution Tragedy During Durga Visarjan

Police at the scene of the tragedy ( ETV Bharat )

Gorakhpur: Three people tragically died on Vijaya Dashami at Bansthan, under Gularahia police station in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 5 pm on Wednesday, while participating in a Durga idol immersion procession, after coming into contact with a high-tension (H-T) power line. Nine others sustained burn injuries. The incident caused chaos at the scene.

The injured have been admitted to BRD Medical College for treatment. Gorakhpur District Magistrate Deepak Meena said devotees were travelling on a tractor-trolley for the immersion of the Durga idol. During the journey, a long metal rod attached to the trolley came into contact with an overhead H-T power line.