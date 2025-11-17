ETV Bharat / state

Leonids Meteor Shower To Light Up Sky, Will Be Visible From Tuesday Midnight To Wednesday Dawn

Gorakhpur: A beautiful show in the sky is on the way as the annual Leonids Meteor Shower is set to brighten the night once again.

From midnight of November 17, bright meteors will be visible from near the rising Leo constellation in the eastern sky. The spectacular sight can be seen until the morning of November 18.

Amar Pal Singh, an astronomer at Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium, Gorakhpur, explained that the Leonids meteor shower, one of the major astronomical events of November, will reach its peak on the night of November 17. The thrilling meteor shower is particularly fast. This year, the astronomical event is active from November 6 to 30. "Its most spectacular and peak view will occur between midnight of November 17 and dawn of November 18. Conditions are quite favorable for viewing the meteors. During this time, the Moon will only appear approximately 9 per cent illuminated," he said.