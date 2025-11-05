Woman Allegedly Molested By Ex-Block Chief In UP's Gorakhpur, Case Filed
The victim alleged the accused tried to outrage her modesty by placing a pistol to her head.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST
Gorakhpur: A former block chief has been accused of molesting a D.El.Ed married student by holding a pistol to her head.
The accused was identified as Ishwar Chand Jaiswal, the former chief of Gorakhpur's Brahmapur block. The victim alleged Ishwar also tried to rape her and let go after her brother and sister-in-law arrived.
The incident occurred on October 28. Police filed a case against the accused at the Cantt police station based on the victim's complaint on Wednesday. SP City Abhinav Tyagi stated that action is being taken based on the victim's complaint. "Police are investigating all aspects," he said.
The student, a resident of Varanasi, in her police complaint, said Ishwar is a distant relative. A few months ago, Ishwar had come to Varanasi for a wedding. Ishwar reportedly told the victim that he owned a degree college in Gorakhpur. He advised her to enroll in a D.El.Ed. course at his college, promising to help her pass with good marks and even get her a job.
The victim said she arrived at Gorakhpur on October 25 with her brother and sister-in-law to take the exam. "On the night of October 25, we booked a hotel in Taramandal. When we arrived at the hotel, we received a call from Ishwar who enquired about the place where we were staying. He then asked us to come to his house for breakfast," she said.
The victim further said Ishwar told her to shift to a better hotel belonging to his friend and made them stay there. "We left the hotel the next day. We went to his (Ishwar's) house, where we had breakfast. He then took us to the exam centre and told me that a teacher would explain the modalities of the course and the exam. I took the exam and then went to the hotel. Later. we went to a restaurant for dinner," she said.
Ishwar had by then arrived at the victim's hotel and offered to take her on a sightseeing tour. She appeared another paper the next day and after his brother and sister-in-law left for a walk, Ishwar arrived at the hotel and snatched her mobile phone. "Ishwar talked to me rudely and threw me on the bed before taking off his clothes. He then snatched my mobile phone and pulled out a pistol and placed it on my head," she said.
The victim said she wept but managed to send an emergency message to her brother-in-law from her mobile phone. As soon as the victim's sister and brother-in-law arrived at the hotel, Ishwar escaped.
However, Ishwar rubbished the allegations and said he is being framed. "Her brother has planned it. This is a conspiracy to defame me over a family and property dispute," he said, adding he will cooperate with the police probe.
Also Read
Brazilian Woman Sexually Harassed By Delivery Agent in Bengaluru