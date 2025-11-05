ETV Bharat / state

Woman Allegedly Molested By Ex-Block Chief In UP's Gorakhpur, Case Filed

Gorakhpur: A former block chief has been accused of molesting a D.El.Ed married student by holding a pistol to her head.

The accused was identified as Ishwar Chand Jaiswal, the former chief of Gorakhpur's Brahmapur block. The victim alleged Ishwar also tried to rape her and let go after her brother and sister-in-law arrived.

The incident occurred on October 28. Police filed a case against the accused at the Cantt police station based on the victim's complaint on Wednesday. SP City Abhinav Tyagi stated that action is being taken based on the victim's complaint. "Police are investigating all aspects," he said.

The student, a resident of Varanasi, in her police complaint, said Ishwar is a distant relative. A few months ago, Ishwar had come to Varanasi for a wedding. Ishwar reportedly told the victim that he owned a degree college in Gorakhpur. He advised her to enroll in a D.El.Ed. course at his college, promising to help her pass with good marks and even get her a job.

The victim said she arrived at Gorakhpur on October 25 with her brother and sister-in-law to take the exam. "On the night of October 25, we booked a hotel in Taramandal. When we arrived at the hotel, we received a call from Ishwar who enquired about the place where we were staying. He then asked us to come to his house for breakfast," she said.