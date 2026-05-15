ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Youth Sentenced To 10 Years Imprisonment By Dubai Court For Clicking Photos In Aircraft

Gopalganj: A youth from Rafi Indarwa village in Sadar block of Gopalganj district in Bihar, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a court in Dubai for clicking photographs and recording videos on his mobile phone in an aircraft.

The youth has been identified as Wasim Akram, son of Amirul Mian, a resident of Indarwa village. Wasim had been to Dubai for employment, where he worked as a labourer to support his family. According to reports, Wasim allegedly clicked photographs and made videos with his mobile phone inside an aircraft. However, it is considered a serious offence under Dubai's stringent security and privacy laws.

Wasim's family said he is innocent and did not click the photographs with any malicious intent. "He is a simple young man and may have taken the photo simply to preserve memories or accidentally. He was unaware of the rules and regulations," said a family member.