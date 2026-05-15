Bihar Youth Sentenced To 10 Years Imprisonment By Dubai Court For Clicking Photos In Aircraft
Wasim Akram was arrested for clicking photos and recording videos on his mobile phone in an aircraft. His family has approached the govt for justice.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Gopalganj: A youth from Rafi Indarwa village in Sadar block of Gopalganj district in Bihar, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a court in Dubai for clicking photographs and recording videos on his mobile phone in an aircraft.
The youth has been identified as Wasim Akram, son of Amirul Mian, a resident of Indarwa village. Wasim had been to Dubai for employment, where he worked as a labourer to support his family. According to reports, Wasim allegedly clicked photographs and made videos with his mobile phone inside an aircraft. However, it is considered a serious offence under Dubai's stringent security and privacy laws.
Wasim's family said he is innocent and did not click the photographs with any malicious intent. "He is a simple young man and may have taken the photo simply to preserve memories or accidentally. He was unaware of the rules and regulations," said a family member.
As soon as news of the Dubai court's ruling reached Wasim's village, his entire family plunged into mourning. Wasim's mother, Shaida Khatoon, said, "My son had just returned from Friday prayers when he was arrested by the police along with others. After investigation, the others were released, but he was sent to jail because photos and videos of the aircraft were found on his mobile phone."
Wasim's family met Gopalganj District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Sinha and submitted an application demanding justice. They explained that the family consists of his parents, sister, wife Salma Khatoon, and two minor children. "Wasim's wife is ill, and the family has no other source of income," said Shaida.
The District Magistrate said has taken the matter seriously and ordered a report to be sent to the Home Department. "The complaint lodged by the victim's family will be conveyed to the government", he said.
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