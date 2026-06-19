Bihar: Wedding Celebration Turns Tragic As 'Launda Dance' Performer From UP Shot Dead In Gopalganj
The deceased was identified as Sonu Gond, son of late Umesh Gond and a resident of Mahua Patan village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Gopalganj: A 32-year-old dancer was shot dead during a wedding celebration in Bihar's Gopalganj district after allegedly resisting attempts by a group of miscreants to forcibly take him away from the performance venue, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred late Thursday night in Patohawa village near Jamunha under the Katiya police station limits during a dance programme organised as part of a wedding procession.
The deceased was identified as Sonu Gond, son of late Umesh Gond and a resident of Mahua Patan village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. He was associated with a local dance-drama troupe and had been performing at the event when the attack took place.
According to preliminary information, a wedding procession from Uttar Pradesh had arrived at the residence of Mahendra Kushwaha in Patohawa village for his daughter's marriage. To entertain guests, organisers had arranged a performance by Ramayan Yadav's dance-drama party.
Witnesses said the programme was progressing normally when a group of miscreants approached the stage and allegedly demanded that the dancer accompany them. When Sonu resisted and attempted to free himself from their grip, one of the assailants allegedly opened fire, hitting him in the stomach.
The injured dancer was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way, according to police.
Ramayan Yadav, director of the dance-drama troupe, said Sonu had been working with the group since 2020.
"We are from Deoria district and had come here for the programme. Everything was going smoothly when a few miscreants approached Sonu and tried to forcibly take him away. When he resisted, they shot him. We immediately took him to the hospital, but he died on the way," Ramayan said.
Family members said Sonu had been working as a dancer with various troupes for nearly seven years and was the sole breadwinner of the family following the death of his parents. He is survived by three children and a younger brother. His death has left the family devastated, relatives said.
Katiya police station SHO Awadhesh Kumar confirmed the incident and said an investigation was underway. "A dancer was shot during a wedding function in Patohawa village late on Thursday night. The body has been sent for postmortem examination. Police teams are conducting raids to identify and arrest all those involved in the crime," he said.
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