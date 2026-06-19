ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Wedding Celebration Turns Tragic As 'Launda Dance' Performer From UP Shot Dead In Gopalganj

Gopalganj: A 32-year-old dancer was shot dead during a wedding celebration in Bihar's Gopalganj district after allegedly resisting attempts by a group of miscreants to forcibly take him away from the performance venue, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night in Patohawa village near Jamunha under the Katiya police station limits during a dance programme organised as part of a wedding procession.

The deceased was identified as Sonu Gond, son of late Umesh Gond and a resident of Mahua Patan village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. He was associated with a local dance-drama troupe and had been performing at the event when the attack took place.

According to preliminary information, a wedding procession from Uttar Pradesh had arrived at the residence of Mahendra Kushwaha in Patohawa village for his daughter's marriage. To entertain guests, organisers had arranged a performance by Ramayan Yadav's dance-drama party.

Witnesses said the programme was progressing normally when a group of miscreants approached the stage and allegedly demanded that the dancer accompany them. When Sonu resisted and attempted to free himself from their grip, one of the assailants allegedly opened fire, hitting him in the stomach.