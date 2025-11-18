Gopal Ratna: Telangana Man's Journey From Geologist to Award-Winning Dairy Farmer
Krishna Reddy will be awarded National Gopal Ratna Award by Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on November 26 in Delhi.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hailing from a farmer's family and growing up around dairy cattle, Krishna Reddy from Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, who worked as a senior geologist, took voluntary retirement to dedicate his life to cattle welfare and has been successfully running a dairy for the last 36 years.
Even at the age of 73, he visits the dairy every day and personally takes care of the cattle. His dedication has earned him the National Gopal Ratna Award from the Centre.
The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying announced on Monday that Reddy has been selected for the second prize in the indigenous cattle and buffalo nutrition category. He will receive the award from Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan during the National Milk Day celebrations in Delhi on November 26. A certificate of merit, a memento and a cash prize worth Rs 3 lakh will be presented to him on the occasion.
“I am happy to be selected for this award. The youth should come to this field as it has immense opportunities. I take great pleasure in serving animals and providing pure milk to people,” Reddy said.
Reddy was born in Aitolu village in Nagarkurnool district. After completing his masters and PhD in geology, he started working as a senior geologist at the Geological Survey of India in Hyderabad. After settling in Hyderabad, he decided to establish his own dairy and along with his brothers, he set it up on five acres in Nadargul in Rangareddy district.
In 2000, Reddy, who was then a grade-1 gazetted officer in the Central government, took voluntary retirement to develop his dairy further.
Today, his dairy with 100 buffaloes and 50 cows, produces 1,000 litres of milk every day. Artificial insemination and medical services for cattle are offered here. As it is the only centre providing organic milk, people from across Hyderabad visit this dairy regularly. The dairy also provides employment to 50 people.
Reddy had earlier won the Best Dairy Farmer Award in the United States in 2008.
