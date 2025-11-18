ETV Bharat / state

Gopal Ratna: Telangana Man's Journey From Geologist to Award-Winning Dairy Farmer

Hyderabad: Hailing from a farmer's family and growing up around dairy cattle, Krishna Reddy from Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, who worked as a senior geologist, took voluntary retirement to dedicate his life to cattle welfare and has been successfully running a dairy for the last 36 years.

Even at the age of 73, he visits the dairy every day and personally takes care of the cattle. His dedication has earned him the National Gopal Ratna Award from the Centre.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying announced on Monday that Reddy has been selected for the second prize in the indigenous cattle and buffalo nutrition category. He will receive the award from Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan during the National Milk Day celebrations in Delhi on November 26. A certificate of merit, a memento and a cash prize worth Rs 3 lakh will be presented to him on the occasion.

“I am happy to be selected for this award. The youth should come to this field as it has immense opportunities. I take great pleasure in serving animals and providing pure milk to people,” Reddy said.