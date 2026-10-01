ETV Bharat / state

Goondas Act Invoked Against Three, Including Gem Veeramani, In POCSO Case

Chennai: The Goondas Act has been invoked against three people, including businessman Gem Veeramani, who was arrested in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual assault of minors.

Veeramani, owner of Gem Granites, was recently arrested following a complaint alleging sexual assault of minors. Police registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police have also arrested Shanthi, who worked at Veeramani’s residence, her husband Mahendra Simhan, and Ganesan, a former employee of Gem Granites, for their alleged involvement in the case. They were remanded in judicial custody.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising four women IPS officers has also been formed to investigate the case. The SIT is examining allegations that bribes amounting to several crores of rupees were allegedly paid to prevent Veeramani’s arrest when a case was registered against him last year.