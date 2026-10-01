Goondas Act Invoked Against Three, Including Gem Veeramani, In POCSO Case
Veeramani, owner of Gem Granites, was recently arrested following a complaint alleging sexual assault of minors.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Chennai: The Goondas Act has been invoked against three people, including businessman Gem Veeramani, who was arrested in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual assault of minors.
Veeramani, owner of Gem Granites, was recently arrested following a complaint alleging sexual assault of minors. Police registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Police have also arrested Shanthi, who worked at Veeramani’s residence, her husband Mahendra Simhan, and Ganesan, a former employee of Gem Granites, for their alleged involvement in the case. They were remanded in judicial custody.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising four women IPS officers has also been formed to investigate the case. The SIT is examining allegations that bribes amounting to several crores of rupees were allegedly paid to prevent Veeramani’s arrest when a case was registered against him last year.
A second POCSO case was recently registered against Veeramani following another complaint alleging the sexual harassment of a five-year-old girl. Police continue to receive further complaints against Veeramani.
Following the developments, Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner Amalraj on Thursday ordered the preventive detention of three people - Veeramani, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan - under the Goondas Act.
Earlier this week, Madras High Court quashed the detention order issued under the Goondas Act against Uma Shankar, who was arrested in connection with the alleged illegal online release of actor Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan.
The detention order was issued by the Chennai City Police Commissioner on July 30 after cyber crime police registered a case against 21 people following a complaint from the film's production house, KVN Productions. More than 10 people were arrested in connection with the case, according to the police.
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