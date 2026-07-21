ETV Bharat / state

Google-VTU Partnership To Equip Three Lakh Engineering Students With AI Skills, Industry Training And Employment Opportunities

Bengaluru: Belagavi-based Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) on Tuesday signed an educational agreement with Google to provide engineering students and faculty with training in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data science, cybersecurity and other industry-relevant skills. The partnership will also support internships, practical learning and employment preparation.

The agreement was signed by VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr S. Vidyashankar, Registrar (Administration) Prof. Prasad B. Rampure and Sanjay Jain, Head of Google for Education India. VTU has also entered into similar collaborations with Qualcomm, Bharat Skills Foundation and Simulation Enabled Experiential Learning (SEEL).

“The education landscape is changing, and universities must adapt, particularly with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence,” Dr Vidyashankar told ETV Bharat. “Students from every engineering branch must be introduced to AI because it will play a major role in their future.”

Google-VTU Partnership (ETV Bharat)

VTU has more than 220 affiliated engineering colleges and nearly three lakh students. The Google partnership is expected to benefit students and faculty across about 230 VTU-affiliated institutions. Under the agreement, students will receive access to Google’s educational content for ₹350, compared with its regular cost of around Rs 20,000.