Google-VTU Partnership To Equip Three Lakh Engineering Students With AI Skills, Industry Training And Employment Opportunities
Dr Vidyasagar said the education landscape is changing, and universities must adapt, particularly with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, writes Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: Belagavi-based Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) on Tuesday signed an educational agreement with Google to provide engineering students and faculty with training in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data science, cybersecurity and other industry-relevant skills. The partnership will also support internships, practical learning and employment preparation.
The agreement was signed by VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr S. Vidyashankar, Registrar (Administration) Prof. Prasad B. Rampure and Sanjay Jain, Head of Google for Education India. VTU has also entered into similar collaborations with Qualcomm, Bharat Skills Foundation and Simulation Enabled Experiential Learning (SEEL).
“The education landscape is changing, and universities must adapt, particularly with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence,” Dr Vidyashankar told ETV Bharat. “Students from every engineering branch must be introduced to AI because it will play a major role in their future.”
VTU has more than 220 affiliated engineering colleges and nearly three lakh students. The Google partnership is expected to benefit students and faculty across about 230 VTU-affiliated institutions. Under the agreement, students will receive access to Google’s educational content for ₹350, compared with its regular cost of around Rs 20,000.
“Students must be prepared according to industry expectations when they complete engineering so that they can immediately access employment opportunities,” Dr Vidyashankar said. “That requires continuous training, which is why VTU has joined hands with Google and other companies.”
The agreements with Google and Qualcomm are expected to provide training and internship opportunities to between 20,000 and 25,000 students. Faculty members will also receive comprehensive training. According to the Vice-Chancellor, employment is increasingly being generated in AI-driven fields rather than only in conventional software development, and the programmes will provide students with a pathway to learning and employability.
“We aim not only to provide skill education to engineering students but also to train them to secure employment opportunities,” Sanjay Jain said. “Faculty members will also be covered under the training programme.” Qualcomm, through STEM Lore Innovators LLP, will offer long-term training in AI, product prototyping, embedded systems and the Internet of Things. A Centre of Excellence in Edge AI will also be established.
Bharat Skills Foundation will introduce skill-oriented courses covering project-based learning, JavaScript and data documentation. VTU will also launch the SEEL programme through its Mysuru e-Learning Centre. The cloud-based digital platform will allow engineering and MBA students to conduct laboratory work online using the required science and technology software.
The platform will provide GATE preparation material, previous question papers, mock tests, industry-based courses and AI-powered mock interviews. Students will also gain access to more than 1,900 industry projects and internships, along with technical webinars, workshops and interactions with experts.
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