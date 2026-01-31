Chhattisgarh: Goods Train Derails In MCB District, Rail Traffic Disrupted; No Casualties Reported
According to officials, the freight train was heading towards Tiger Hills to load coal when the incident occurred under the Nagpur Chowki railway outpost area
Published : January 31, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Manendragarh–Chirmiri–Bharatpur: Two wagons of a goods train derailed in the Darritola area of Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh–Chirmiri–Bharatpur (MCB) district on Saturday. According to officials, the freight train was heading towards Tiger Hills to load coal when the incident occurred under the Nagpur Chowki railway outpost area. Rail traffic is currently being managed through the fourth line.
Eyewitnesses said the incident took place around noon near Darritola railway station. The goods train SGNE 125 was travelling from Chirmiri towards Tiger Hill, and suddenly derailed between kilometre markers 952/17 and 952/19 on Line Number 4. Two wagons overturned. Locals and railway staff rushed to the spot.
Soon after receiving information, senior railway officials, engineering teams, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and local administration officials reached the site to assess the situation. Restoration work is underway.
Railway authorities have deployed heavy cranes and technical equipment to remove the derailed wagons and repair the damaged tracks. Officials said train movement will resume normally only after the track is declared safe following inspections.
A team has begun investigating the cause of the derailment. Preliminary assessments suggest a possible technical fault or track-related issue, though officials said the exact cause will be determined only after a detailed inquiry. A high-level investigation committee may be constituted to examine the condition of the track.
As a precautionary measure, the local administration has cordoned off the accident site to prevent crowding and ensure smooth restoration work. Police and RPF personnel have been deployed, and nearby residents have been advised to stay away from the tracks and follow safety guidelines. Railway officials confirmed that there were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident.
