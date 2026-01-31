ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Goods Train Derails In MCB District, Rail Traffic Disrupted; No Casualties Reported

Manendragarh–Chirmiri–Bharatpur: Two wagons of a goods train derailed in the Darritola area of Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh–Chirmiri–Bharatpur (MCB) district on Saturday. According to officials, the freight train was heading towards Tiger Hills to load coal when the incident occurred under the Nagpur Chowki railway outpost area. Rail traffic is currently being managed through the fourth line.

Eyewitnesses said the incident took place around noon near Darritola railway station. The goods train SGNE 125 was travelling from Chirmiri towards Tiger Hill, and suddenly derailed between kilometre markers 952/17 and 952/19 on Line Number 4. Two wagons overturned. Locals and railway staff rushed to the spot.

Soon after receiving information, senior railway officials, engineering teams, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and local administration officials reached the site to assess the situation. Restoration work is underway.