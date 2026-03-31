Goods Train Derails In Andhra's Nellore; Railway Services Disrupted On The Route
Following the incident, train services connecting Vijayawada to both Chennai and Tirupati were disrupted.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Nellore: A milk tanker wagon of a goods train derailed near Manubolu-Kommarapudi railway station in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, disrupting railway services on the route.
The incident occured between Venkatachelam and Manubolu near Kommarapudi Junction in Manubolu mandal around noon today, when one of the tankers overturned and fell across the railway tracks.
As per sources, the goods train was travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati when the mishap occurred. One of the milk tankers derailed and eventually toppled onto the tracks.
Nellore CI Sudhakar said, "A single tanker from a train travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati to load milk lost control and overturned. As a result, train services connecting Vijayawada to both Chennai and Tirupati have been disrupted."
Even as no casualties have been reported, the accident caused significant inconvenience to passengers as several train services were halted.
Railway authorities rushed to the spot and began restoration work on a war footing. Heavy machinery and technical teams were deployed to remove the overturned tanker and repair the damaged tracks. Officials said all safety measures are being strictly followed during the operations to avoid further risks.
Due to the blockage on the route, several trains were either delayed or diverted, affecting schedules across the region. Passengers have also been advised to check train timings before starting their journey.
While the exact cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained, railway officials have launched a probe to find out whether the incident happened due to a technical fault, track issue or human error.
Efforts are underway to restore normalcy in train movement. Authorities said services are expected to resume once the tracks are cleared and declared safe.