ETV Bharat / state

Goods Train Derails In Andhra's Nellore; Railway Services Disrupted On The Route

Nellore: A milk tanker wagon of a goods train derailed near Manubolu-Kommarapudi railway station in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, disrupting railway services on the route.

The incident occured between Venkatachelam and Manubolu near Kommarapudi Junction in Manubolu mandal around noon today, when one of the tankers overturned and fell across the railway tracks.

As per sources, the goods train was travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati when the mishap occurred. One of the milk tankers derailed and eventually toppled onto the tracks.

A single tanker from a train travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati to load milk lost control and overturned (ETV Bharat)

Nellore CI Sudhakar said, "A single tanker from a train travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati to load milk lost control and overturned. As a result, train services connecting Vijayawada to both Chennai and Tirupati have been disrupted."