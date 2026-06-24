Chhattisgarh High Court Extends Maternity Benefits To Guest Lecturers, Contractual Staff
The HC said maternity benefits cannot be denied on the basis of employment status, extending protection to guest and contractual staff | Sanjay Yadav reports.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Bilaspur: In a significant ruling on maternity rights for working women, the Chhattisgarh High Court has held that maternity benefits cannot be denied on the basis of the nature of employment.
The court clarified that maternity benefits will be available not only to regular government employees but also to daily wagers, muster-roll workers, contractual employees, and guest lecturers working in colleges.
Shilpi Shukla, a resident of Raipur, has been working as a guest lecturer at Government J Yoganandam Chhattisgarh College since November 2022. During her pregnancy, the college administration approved her maternity leave from September 13, 2025. She resumed duty on March 20, 2026. Subsequently, she applied for salary payment during her maternity leave.
However, the Higher Education Department refused to grant the benefit, stating that she was a guest faculty member and therefore not eligible. Aggrieved by the decision, Shukla approached the Chhattisgarh High Court.
'Maternity Benefit Is A Human And Statutory Right'
During the hearing, the state government argued that Shukla was not a regular employee and therefore was not eligible for maternity leave benefits.
Counsel for the petitioner contended that maternity benefit is both a humanitarian and statutory right and that a woman employee cannot be discriminated against solely on the basis of the nature of her appointment.
The petitioner also relied on Supreme Court rulings involving women muster roll employees, arguing that maternity benefits are not dependent on the category of service under which a woman is employed.
After hearing both sides, the High Court ruled in favour of the petitioner, observing that she was performing the same academic responsibilities as a regular lecturer.
The court held that withholding her salary for maternity leave solely because she was a "guest" lecturer was illegal and inhumane.
The Bilaspur High Court directed the Higher Education Department to pay the entire outstanding salary for the maternity leave period within three months.
The ruling is expected to benefit a large number of working women employed on daily-wage, contractual, muster-roll, and guest-faculty appointments across the state in the coming years.
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