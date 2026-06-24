ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh High Court Extends Maternity Benefits To Guest Lecturers, Contractual Staff

Bilaspur: In a significant ruling on maternity rights for working women, the Chhattisgarh High Court has held that maternity benefits cannot be denied on the basis of the nature of employment.

The court clarified that maternity benefits will be available not only to regular government employees but also to daily wagers, muster-roll workers, contractual employees, and guest lecturers working in colleges.

Shilpi Shukla, a resident of Raipur, has been working as a guest lecturer at Government J Yoganandam Chhattisgarh College since November 2022. During her pregnancy, the college administration approved her maternity leave from September 13, 2025. She resumed duty on March 20, 2026. Subsequently, she applied for salary payment during her maternity leave.

However, the Higher Education Department refused to grant the benefit, stating that she was a guest faculty member and therefore not eligible. Aggrieved by the decision, Shukla approached the Chhattisgarh High Court.

'Maternity Benefit Is A Human And Statutory Right'

During the hearing, the state government argued that Shukla was not a regular employee and therefore was not eligible for maternity leave benefits.