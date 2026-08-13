ETV Bharat / state

Good News For Foreign Devotees: Tirupati Airport Gets E-Visa Entry Facility, International Flights To Start Soon

Tirupati: Foreign nationals visiting Tirupati for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara can now land directly at the Tirupati (Renigunta) International Airport, instead of travelling via Chennai, Bengaluru or Hyderabad for immigration.

This comes as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has notified Tirupati Airport as an authorised port for foreigners with e-Visas while efforts are also underway to launch international flight services from here.

Currently, devotees from abroad land at an international airport in Chennai, Bengaluru or Hyderabad to complete their immigration process and then travel by road or domestic flights to Tirupati. Once the e-visa facility becomes operational, foreign nationals will be able to fly directly to Tirupati Airport, an official said.

There has long been a demand to operate international flights from Tirupati Airport. In 2007, the then Union Cabinet had decided to grant international status to this airport and a notification was issued in 2017. Despite getting an international status, flight services were not operated from here. Now, after nine years, an e-visa centre has been sanctioned for Tirupati.