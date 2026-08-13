Good News For Foreign Devotees: Tirupati Airport Gets E-Visa Entry Facility, International Flights To Start Soon
Tirupati Airport has been designated as an authorised port for e-Visa entry point and efforts are on to launch international flight services from October.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Tirupati: Foreign nationals visiting Tirupati for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara can now land directly at the Tirupati (Renigunta) International Airport, instead of travelling via Chennai, Bengaluru or Hyderabad for immigration.
This comes as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has notified Tirupati Airport as an authorised port for foreigners with e-Visas while efforts are also underway to launch international flight services from here.
Currently, devotees from abroad land at an international airport in Chennai, Bengaluru or Hyderabad to complete their immigration process and then travel by road or domestic flights to Tirupati. Once the e-visa facility becomes operational, foreign nationals will be able to fly directly to Tirupati Airport, an official said.
There has long been a demand to operate international flights from Tirupati Airport. In 2007, the then Union Cabinet had decided to grant international status to this airport and a notification was issued in 2017. Despite getting an international status, flight services were not operated from here. Now, after nine years, an e-visa centre has been sanctioned for Tirupati.
The official said that foreigners can obtain an Indian e-Visa online by paying the fee 10 days in advance, without needing to visit an Indian Embassy. Almost 95 percent of the e-Visa applications are processed within 72 hours, and travellers are notified via email. They can print these documents and come to India and immigration officials at the airport conduct the necessary procedure for granting entry, he added.
Similarly, for people going from Rayalaseema to the Gulf countries for employment, have to travel via Chennai, Bengaluru or Hyderabad as there are no international flights from Tirupati Airport.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the state government are making efforts to launch new international flight services from Tirupati from October, the official added.
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