ETV Bharat / state

Good News For Assam Tea Garden Workers: Govt Begins Process To Grant Land Ownership To 3.5 Lakh Families

Workers in a tea garden in Assam - File photo ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: Assam has started granting land ownership to over 3.5 lakh tea garden worker families as part of its comprehensive land reform initiative in the State. The initiative has been taken by the Assam Government to give land rights to the Adivasi and Tea Tribe communities who have been living there for generations. In an X post late Tuesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the reform implemented through the 'Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holding (Amendment) Act, 2025', will give justice to lakhs of tea tribe people living in the northeastern state. While the Opposition is busy in spreading cacophony, Assam has successfully launched one of Bharat's biggest social justice and land reform initiatives. Over 3.5 lakh tea garden families are being granted land ownership in over 800 tea gardens of Assam," Sarma said in his post. He also shared infographics detailing the process, with one of them terming it "contemporary Bharat's most comprehensive land reform".