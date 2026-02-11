Good News For Assam Tea Garden Workers: Govt Begins Process To Grant Land Ownership To 3.5 Lakh Families
The reform is being implemented through the 'Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holding (Amendment) Act, 2025'.
Guwahati: Assam has started granting land ownership to over 3.5 lakh tea garden worker families as part of its comprehensive land reform initiative in the State.
The initiative has been taken by the Assam Government to give land rights to the Adivasi and Tea Tribe communities who have been living there for generations.
In an X post late Tuesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the reform implemented through the 'Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holding (Amendment) Act, 2025', will give justice to lakhs of tea tribe people living in the northeastern state.
While the Opposition is busy in spreading cacophony, Assam has successfully launched one of Bharat's biggest social justice and land reform initiatives. Over 3.5 lakh tea garden families are being granted land ownership in over 800 tea gardens of Assam," Sarma said in his post.
He also shared infographics detailing the process, with one of them terming it "contemporary Bharat's most comprehensive land reform".
"Government acquires labour line land from tea estates. Land titles (pattas) given to worker families. Workers become owners, not mere tenants or occupier," read another infographic shared by the CM.
Under the earlier land laws, tea estates were largely excluded from land reform measures, leaving workers outside the ambit of ownership rights. As a result, the land beneath their homes legally belonged to tea companies, not the workers themselves.
However, in November 2025, the 'Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holding (Amendment) Act, 2025' was amended, paving the way for the transfer of land rights ownership from the tea estates to the government.
The government has already started the survey to give land rights to tea workers. The reform covers more than 825 tea gardens across the state and benefits over 3.5 lakh tea garden families.
As the process begins, application forms are being distributed to those residing in labour lines or occupying houses built on such land. The forms seek details such as the name of the beneficiary, the extent of land under occupation and basic demographic information. The Chief Minister urged workers to cooperate fully to ensure the process moves without delays.
Officials said the move will ensure that workers cannot be evicted from their homes and will also make them eligible for housing benefits under schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The initiative is expected to lead to long-term socio-economic upliftment of the tea tribes community by providing housing security and access to welfare schemes.
However, this move by the Government comes amid legal opposition from tea planters. Tea estate owners have recently approached the Gauhati High Court challenging the Assam Labour Line Land Allotment Act, arguing that the legislation infringes upon their property rights and was enacted without adequate consultation. The matter is currently pending before the court.
