Good Health Is The Greatest Gift For A Mother: Hyderabad Gynaecologist
Dr K Shilpi Reddy of KIMS Cuddles said many mothers often neglect their health in the process of nurturing families, raising children, and managing households.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May, Mother's Day offers a heartfelt opportunity to express love and gratitude towards mothers.
However, beyond greetings and celebrations, this day should also serve as a reminder to reflect on the health and well-being of mothers, said Dr K Shilpi Reddy of KIMS Cuddles in Hyderabad.
She said motherhood is a profound responsibility. In the process of nurturing families, raising children, and managing households, many mothers tend to neglect their own health. Irregular meals, lack of adequate rest, and ignoring routine health check-ups can lead to long-term health complications, she added.
According to Readdy, a healthy mother is the cornerstone of a healthy family. "Therefore, women must prioritise their well-being. Significant physical and hormonal changes occur during pregnancy, the postpartum period, and menopause. Seeking timely medical guidance during these phases is essential for maintaining overall health," she added.
Essential Health Tips for Mothers
Reddy, the clinical director of obstetrics & gynaecology at KIMS, said mothers should adopt simple yet effective health practices. They must undergo regular health check-ups, maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and proteins, engage in at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity, ensure adequate sleep and rest, practice yoga or meditation to manage stress, and consult a doctor promptly if any health concerns arise.
Mental Health Matters Too
According to Reddy, balancing household responsibilities, professional commitments, and childcare often places women under significant stress. "This can impact mental well-being. Emotional support from family members plays a crucial role in helping mothers cope with these pressures," she added.
A Shared Responsibility
Reddy said caring for a mother's health is not solely her responsibility. Families must actively support her by encouraging healthy habits and ensuring that she gets sufficient rest. Even small gestures of help can make a meaningful difference.
"This Mother's Day, instead of limiting celebrations to flowers and gifts, let us encourage habits that protect and promote mothers' health. After all, a healthy mother is the true source of a happy family," she added.
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