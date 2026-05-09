ETV Bharat / state

Good Health Is The Greatest Gift For A Mother: Hyderabad Gynaecologist

Hyderabad: Celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May, Mother's Day offers a heartfelt opportunity to express love and gratitude towards mothers.

However, beyond greetings and celebrations, this day should also serve as a reminder to reflect on the health and well-being of mothers, said Dr K Shilpi Reddy of KIMS Cuddles in Hyderabad.

She said motherhood is a profound responsibility. In the process of nurturing families, raising children, and managing households, many mothers tend to neglect their own health. Irregular meals, lack of adequate rest, and ignoring routine health check-ups can lead to long-term health complications, she added.

According to Readdy, a healthy mother is the cornerstone of a healthy family. "Therefore, women must prioritise their well-being. Significant physical and hormonal changes occur during pregnancy, the postpartum period, and menopause. Seeking timely medical guidance during these phases is essential for maintaining overall health," she added.

Dr K Shilpi Reddy of KIMS Cuddles. (ETV BHarat)

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