ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Arrest In Theft Case In UP's Gonda, Family Alleges Custodial Torture

Gonda: A 35-year-old man allegedly died in Railway Protection Force (RPF) custody on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Kumar Sonkar of Kinki village under Motiganj police station in Gonda district. Irked over his death, his family protested the mortuary of Gonda Medical College and Hospital. The family members accused two RPF sub-inspectors and a constable of torturing Sonkar which they alleged led to his death.

Sonkar was arrested for his alleged involvement in theft of six tins of mustard oils from the wagon of a goods train on September 28 near Baruwachak under Motiganj police station. The train was enroute to Guwahati in Assam.

RPF said Sonkar, one of the accused in the case, was absconding and was arrested on Tuesday by sub-inspectors Karan Singh Yadav, Surendra Kumar and constable Amit Kumar, posted with Gonda RPF.