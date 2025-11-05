Man Dies After Arrest In Theft Case In UP's Gonda, Family Alleges Custodial Torture
Deceased, Sanjay Kumar Sonkar was arrested for theft of six mustard oil tins from the wagon of a goods train.
Gonda: A 35-year-old man allegedly died in Railway Protection Force (RPF) custody on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Sanjay Kumar Sonkar of Kinki village under Motiganj police station in Gonda district. Irked over his death, his family protested the mortuary of Gonda Medical College and Hospital. The family members accused two RPF sub-inspectors and a constable of torturing Sonkar which they alleged led to his death.
Sonkar was arrested for his alleged involvement in theft of six tins of mustard oils from the wagon of a goods train on September 28 near Baruwachak under Motiganj police station. The train was enroute to Guwahati in Assam.
RPF said Sonkar, one of the accused in the case, was absconding and was arrested on Tuesday by sub-inspectors Karan Singh Yadav, Surendra Kumar and constable Amit Kumar, posted with Gonda RPF.
RPF officers said after Sonkar was taken into custody, his health deteriorated following which a team of RPF rushed him Gonda Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. It is alleged that the RPF personnel placed Sonkar's body in the mortuary of Gonda Medical College and Hospital without informing his family.
Assistant Security Commissioner, Gonda RPF Mahendra Prasad Dubey said earlier one Pawan was arrested for the theft from the goods train. He said a probe is underway and further action will be taken after the report of postmortem on Sonkar's body is received.
