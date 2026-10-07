ETV Bharat / state

Gomukh Trek In Uttarakhand Opened For Tourists, Tapovan And Kedartal Remain Out Of Bounds

Amidst inclement weather and continuous snowfall, the administration, SDRF, police, army, and other rescue teams launched operations to rescue the stranded people. Many were airlifted to safety by helicopters.

The weather in the district's high Himalayan regions changed in the last week of September. Heavy rain and snowfall in Gomukh, Tapovan, and surrounding areas made movement on the trek difficult. During the time, more than 200 trekkers and mountaineers were stranded on various high Himalayan tracks.

Also, permission is being granted for mountaineering on the high peaks of the Gangotri glacier region. In light of the India Meteorological Department's warnings, mountaineers and others traveling to the high Himalayan regions are being alerted about the weather conditions.

Tourists and trekkers can now trek to Gomukh with the required permit. However, trekking is not yet permitted on the Tapovan and Kedartal treks. Due to heavy snow accumulation, the treks are closed to general trekkers at present.

Following the incident, the administration and Forest department had suspended trekking and mountaineering activities in the Gangotri National Park area as a precautionary measure. However, after the weather returned to normal and the condition of the tracks was assessed, the process of reopening the tracks has been initiated in a phased manner.

Tourists on the trek to Gomukh (ETV Bharat)

According to an official, Gartangli, along with the Nelang-Jadung area, has also been opened for tourists. Weather and road conditions are being monitored in the areas. The department has appealed to tourists to follow the established rules and safety guidelines, he said.

Heavy snowfall in the high Himalayas has left many areas with a thick layer of snow. Therefore, instead of immediately reopening risky tracks, the administration and Forest department are assessing their conditions and granting permission in a phased manner. While the opening of the Gomukh trek has resumed trekking activities, tourists will have to wait a little longer for the Tapovan and Kedartal treks, the official said.

"Trekking to Gomukh has been permitted since last Sunday. Tourists can travel to Gomukh after obtaining permission as per the prescribed procedure. However, the situation on the Tapovan and Kedartal treks has not yet returned to normal. Both tracks are heavily snow-covered, making trekking risky. Therefore, both tracks are currently closed to general trekkers," said Pradeep Bisht, Range Officer, Gangotri National Park

He said permission for trekking to the high peaks of the Gangotri Glacier region is granted at the Forest Department headquarters. Only authorized mountaineering teams are being sent to the high Himalayan regions under established regulations. In light of the Meteorological Department's warnings and the sensitivity of the weather in the high Himalayan region, mountaineering teams are being provided with weather information in advance and instructed to remain vigilant, Bisht said.