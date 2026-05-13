ETV Bharat / state

Will Be Left With No Choice But To Sell 'Jhalmuri' To Survive, Say Goldsmiths In Bhavnagar

Traders and artisans of Soni Bazaar in Bhavnagar in Gujarat are worried over PM's appeal not to purchase gold. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhavnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to refrain from purchasing gold to conserve foreign exchange has elicited a mixed response from the traders and artisans of Soni Bazaar in Bhavnagar in Gujarat. ETV Bharat spoke to both small and large-scale artisans, and many said that small workers cannot withstand the consequences as it would affect their livelihood. One among them, Bharatbhai Langaliya, remarked that while the Prime Minister may have spoken in haste, the artisans will be forced to confront immense hardships. Traders in Soni Bazaar in Bhavnagar in Gujarat are worried over PM's appeal not to purchase gold. (ETV Bharat) "We have young children to support, school fees to pay, and households to run," he said. "Unless some leniency was shown, or unless the markets were opened to the trading of old gold, we would not be able to keep livelihoods afloat," he said. Another artisan, Yatinbhai, warned that if their daily source of livelihood were to dry up today, they would be left with no choice but to resort to selling 'Jhalmuri' to survive.