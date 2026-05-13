Will Be Left With No Choice But To Sell 'Jhalmuri' To Survive, Say Goldsmiths In Bhavnagar
Gold traders and artisans in Bhavnagar in Gujarat have taken the PM's appeal on purchasing gold with a pinch of salt.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Bhavnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to refrain from purchasing gold to conserve foreign exchange has elicited a mixed response from the traders and artisans of Soni Bazaar in Bhavnagar in Gujarat.
ETV Bharat spoke to both small and large-scale artisans, and many said that small workers cannot withstand the consequences as it would affect their livelihood. One among them, Bharatbhai Langaliya, remarked that while the Prime Minister may have spoken in haste, the artisans will be forced to confront immense hardships.
"We have young children to support, school fees to pay, and households to run," he said. "Unless some leniency was shown, or unless the markets were opened to the trading of old gold, we would not be able to keep livelihoods afloat," he said.
Another artisan, Yatinbhai, warned that if their daily source of livelihood were to dry up today, they would be left with no choice but to resort to selling 'Jhalmuri' to survive.
Ashokbhai Patadia, a merchant who runs a shop in Soni Bazaar—located within the Vora Bazaar area of Bhavnagar city—said at least 70 to 80 million people across the country are directly associated with this trade.
Ashokbhai, who is involved in the gold trade for years, said that since national interest takes precedence, the Prime Minister's objective regarding the same could be fulfilled only if people bring in their old gold or jewellery to have new ornaments crafted from it. At this juncture, the government should launch a campaign along these very lines, he said.
"Regarding potential negative impacts, it is worth noting that many people are associated with this trade—people whose very livelihoods depend upon it," he said. "Therefore, we must conduct this campaign in a manner that safeguards everyone's interests while ensuring that business operations continue uninterrupted," he said.
"When discussing the notion of refraining from purchasing new gold, it is imperative that we also address this particular aspect," he said. The Soni Bazaar in Bhavnagar city is home to numerous traders, both small and large.
Nileshbhai Sutariya, president of the Goldsmiths Association, located in Soni Bazaar, noted that this matter has been a subject of discussion for the past two days. He stated that this decision is indeed appropriate—provided that people already possess gold (held as a reserve) and choose to utilise that existing stock rather than purchasing new gold. Otherwise, they are not prepared to accept this decision, he said.
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