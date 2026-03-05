Goldsmith Robbed Of Rs 3 Crore By Accused Dressed As Nihang Sikhs In Punjab's Gurdaspur
The accused threatened the family of Varun Mahajan and held them hostage before committing the crime. They also took away the DVR of CCTVs.
Gurdaspur: The family of a goldsmith was held captive and robbed of around Rs 3 crore by five accused, dressed as Nihang Sikhs in Punjab's Gurdaspur.
The robbery occurred at the residence of Varun Mahajan, at street number 5 on Jail Road in Gurdaspur at around 8 am on Thursday. Mahajan's family members said the robbers also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed in the house before fleeing.
Varun's wife Neha Mahajan, said, "At around 8 am, five people entered our house in the guise of Nihang Sikhs. Our driver Sarabjit Singh was cleaning our vehicle and the robbers asked him to call us outside. As Sarabjit came inside to call us, the robbers forced themselves into the house and told us that we had posted something wrong about Sikh gurus on social media".
Neha said two of the accused then pointed a pistol at her family and tied everyone's hands and feet before taping the mouths. The robbers locked all the family members in different rooms.
"The robbers locked Sarabjit Singh in one room, myself and my two children Krish and Shikhar in another. They locked my husband in the other room and then took all the keys of the house and threatened to kill our children. The robbers then fled with all the gold and cash kept in the house. While leaving, they got hold of the CCTV camera's DVR and also took away our car," Neha said. She said the robbers opened the cupboards and boxes with the keys and gathered the cash, jewellery and other valuables in bags before fleeing.
SSP, Gurdaspur Aditya said a probe into the incident has been initiated and the culprits will be arrested soon. He said the CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being examined as part of the investigation.
