Goldsmith Robbed Of Rs 3 Crore By Accused Dressed As Nihang Sikhs In Punjab's Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: The family of a goldsmith was held captive and robbed of around Rs 3 crore by five accused, dressed as Nihang Sikhs in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

The robbery occurred at the residence of Varun Mahajan, at street number 5 on Jail Road in Gurdaspur at around 8 am on Thursday. Mahajan's family members said the robbers also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed in the house before fleeing.

Varun's wife Neha Mahajan, said, "At around 8 am, five people entered our house in the guise of Nihang Sikhs. Our driver Sarabjit Singh was cleaning our vehicle and the robbers asked him to call us outside. As Sarabjit came inside to call us, the robbers forced themselves into the house and told us that we had posted something wrong about Sikh gurus on social media".