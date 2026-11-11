A Golden Crown In The Himalayas: Tiny Goldcrest Spotted At 3,200 Metres In Uttarakhand’s Darma Valley
A goldcrest sighting in Pithoragarh’s Darma Valley has delighted birdwatchers, drawing attention to the Himalayan region’s biodiversity and the need to protect habitats.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Pithoragarh: Just a few centimetres long, with a golden crest crowning its head, a tiny bird has brought fresh excitement to Uttarakhand’s Darma Valley. A goldcrest, counted among the world’s smallest birds, has been spotted and photographed near Nagling, at an altitude of around 3,200 metres above sea level.
The sighting in the border district of Pithoragarh has delighted bird enthusiasts and wildlife experts, while drawing attention to the natural habitats that support birdlife in the high Himalayas.
Jagdish Bhatt, director of the Wings Foundation and a bird enthusiast, spotted the goldcrest in the Nagling area and captured it on camera. He said the bird measures approximately eight to 10 centimetres in length and weighs just 4.5 to seven grams. Despite its tiny size, it is extremely active.
Its most distinctive feature is the golden, crown-like crest on its head, which gives the goldcrest its name. The bird is primarily found in coniferous forests and feeds on small insects and spiders.
For Bhatt, the sighting also underlines the importance of Darma Valley’s forests. He said the coniferous and juniper woodlands in the valley provide a suitable natural habitat for the bird. These forests form an important part of the mountain landscape, supporting species whose presence can help deepen understanding of the region’s biodiversity.
Bhatt stressed that sightings of such birds offer valuable opportunities to study wildlife in the high Himalayas. Protecting their natural habitats and maintaining regular scientific records, he said, are essential to understanding and conserving them.
Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer Deepak Singh also welcomed the sighting, describing it as an indication of the high Himalayan region’s rich biodiversity. He emphasised the need for scientific studies and systematic documentation of birds and the habitats on which they depend.
The excitement surrounding the goldcrest comes with concerns about the future of these habitats. According to experts, shrinking coniferous forest cover and increasing tourism activities could pose challenges for birds that depend on these woodlands for food and shelter.
As destinations like Adi Kailash and Darma Valley attract greater tourism interest, experts have called for environmental protection to remain a priority alongside development. Conserving the forests that sustain these birds will be important as visitor activity grows.
Also Read: