ETV Bharat / state

A Golden Crown In The Himalayas: Tiny Goldcrest Spotted At 3,200 Metres In Uttarakhand’s Darma Valley

A Golden Crown In The Himalayas: Tiny Goldcrest Spotted At 3,200 Metres In Uttarakhand’s Darma Valley ( ETV Bharat )

Pithoragarh: Just a few centimetres long, with a golden crest crowning its head, a tiny bird has brought fresh excitement to Uttarakhand’s Darma Valley. A goldcrest, counted among the world’s smallest birds, has been spotted and photographed near Nagling, at an altitude of around 3,200 metres above sea level.

The sighting in the border district of Pithoragarh has delighted bird enthusiasts and wildlife experts, while drawing attention to the natural habitats that support birdlife in the high Himalayas.

Jagdish Bhatt, director of the Wings Foundation and a bird enthusiast, spotted the goldcrest in the Nagling area and captured it on camera. He said the bird measures approximately eight to 10 centimetres in length and weighs just 4.5 to seven grams. Despite its tiny size, it is extremely active. Its most distinctive feature is the golden, crown-like crest on its head, which gives the goldcrest its name. The bird is primarily found in coniferous forests and feeds on small insects and spiders. For Bhatt, the sighting also underlines the importance of Darma Valley’s forests. He said the coniferous and juniper woodlands in the valley provide a suitable natural habitat for the bird. These forests form an important part of the mountain landscape, supporting species whose presence can help deepen understanding of the region’s biodiversity.