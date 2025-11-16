ETV Bharat / state

Gold Worth Rs 1.55 Crore Seized At Hyderabad Airport By DRI

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (Hyderabad Zonal Unit) seized 1.2 kilograms of foreign-marked gold worth Rs 1.55 crore and arrested two persons. The operation was conducted on November 14 and 15 following an intelligence-based operation tip-off, officials said.

A DRI official told the media that information was received about a suspicious passenger who had arrived from Sharjah. “We intercepted him at the international arrivals hall of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after he crossed the green channel on November 14,” he said.

During examination of his baggage, officials found a suspicious iron box which, when opened in his presence, was found to contain 11 foreign-marked gold bars concealed ingeniously.