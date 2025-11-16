Gold Worth Rs 1.55 Crore Seized At Hyderabad Airport By DRI
The incident comes a day after the Ramgagundam police in Karimnagar on Saturday arrested four people with gold and silver.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 9:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (Hyderabad Zonal Unit) seized 1.2 kilograms of foreign-marked gold worth Rs 1.55 crore and arrested two persons. The operation was conducted on November 14 and 15 following an intelligence-based operation tip-off, officials said.
A DRI official told the media that information was received about a suspicious passenger who had arrived from Sharjah. “We intercepted him at the international arrivals hall of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after he crossed the green channel on November 14,” he said.
During examination of his baggage, officials found a suspicious iron box which, when opened in his presence, was found to contain 11 foreign-marked gold bars concealed ingeniously.
Later, he was taken into custody and interrogated, during which he confessed. “Based on his confession, officers of the Nellore Sub-regional Unit located and apprehended his handler from Proddatur in YSR District, Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating swift coordination and rapid response between units,” officials said.
They said the seized gold bars were taken under Section 110 of the Customs Act 1962. “Both the passenger and his handler were arrested, respectively, under Section 104 of the Customs Act 1962. Further investigation is underway,” the official said.
The incident comes a day after the Ramgagundam police in Karimnagar on Saturday arrested four people for committing robberies in police uniforms. Gold and silver were recovered from the accused.