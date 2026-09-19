ETV Bharat / state

Smuggling Foiled At Delhi Airport, 2.168 Kg Gold Recovered From Two Dubai Passengers

Customs officials seized 11 gold bars weighing 2.168 kg from two passengers arriving from Dubai at Delhi's IGI Airport. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has foiled a major gold smuggling attempt, apprehending a woman and a man allegedly trying to illegally bring gold into the country on a flight from Dubai. Customs recovered 2.168 kg of gold from the two passengers.

According to customs officials, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs and passenger profiling. The two passengers, a woman and a man arriving from Dubai on Emirates flight EK-514, were discreetly followed by AIU officers from the flight gate.

During surveillance, officers noticed the woman passenger talking to the male passenger outside a washroom near belts 12 and 13 inside the terminal. The interaction raised suspicion, and officers continued monitoring the two passengers.

Passengers Intercepted At Customs Green Channel

Officers intercepted the two passengers at the exit of the Customs Green Channel. Officers then conducted detailed checks of their baggage and documents.

The female passenger's baggage and Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) check revealed nothing suspicious. However, the male passenger triggered a strong beep during the DFMD check, prompting customs officials to conduct a detailed search.