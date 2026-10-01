Customs Fines Kannada Actor Ranya Rao ₹89.91 Crore In Gold Smuggling Case
The penalty was imposed through a 399-page adjudication order following the Customs investigation into an alleged gold-smuggling network involving Ranya Rao and three others.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Customs Department has imposed a penalty of ₹89.91 crore on Kannada actor Harshavardhini Ranya, popularly known as Ranya Rao, in connection with the alleged gold smuggling case involving consignments brought from Dubai to Bengaluru.
The penalty was imposed through a 399-page adjudication order following the Customs investigation into an alleged gold-smuggling network involving Ranya Rao and three others. The four accused have been collectively penalised more than ₹244 crore.
According to the latest Customs proceedings, Tarun Konduru Raju was penalised ₹49.51 crore, while Sahil Jain and Bharat Kumar Jain were each fined ₹53.06 crore.
The case came to light on March 3, 2025, when Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after her arrival from Dubai. Officials recovered 14.213 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at around ₹12.56 crore, according to the Enforcement Directorate. Subsequent searches also led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and ₹2.67 crore in Indian currency.
The investigation subsequently examined alleged smuggling activities between March 2024 and February 2025. Customs proceedings examined the alleged roles of Rao, Konduru Raju, Sahil Jain and Bharat Kumar Jain.
Earlier, the DRI had issued show-cause notices proposing substantial penalties against the accused. In September 2025, the DRI had sought a penalty of around ₹102.55 crore against Ranya Rao in connection with its investigation into the alleged smuggling of more than 127 kg of gold.
The Enforcement Directorate, in a prosecution complaint filed in February 2026, said its investigation had found that 127.287 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at approximately ₹102.55 crore was allegedly smuggled into India between March 2024 and March 2025. The agency alleged that the proceeds were subsequently channelled through a network involving handlers, jewellers and hawala transactions.
The latest Customs penalty is separate from the ongoing criminal and money-laundering proceedings arising from the case. Authorities can initiate recovery proceedings, including action against properties, if penalties are not paid in accordance with the applicable procedure.
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