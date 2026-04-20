ETV Bharat / state

Gold Sales Surge In Mumbai On Akshay Tritiya Despite Rising Prices

Mumbai: Due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, which has had a direct impact on the gold and silver prices that have been fluctuating and Indian rupee sliding, people were rather diffident on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Sunday.

It is considered auspicious to purchase gold and consumer commodities like vehicle, real estate, or electronic goods on this day as people believe it ushers in prosperity and wealth.

This year, the West Asia conflict has had a direct impact on global trade, with gold and silver prices currently hovering at their all-time highs. Consequently, as a result of various global developments over the past few years, the rates have been witnessing a significant escalation.

After a roller coaster ride of Indian rupee, on Sunday, rupee was 92.96 against US dollar while gold was Rs 1,55,780 per 10g for 24 karat.

Despite this, there were huge crowds at leading jewellery shops across Mumbai. However, following the current volatility in the markets, instead of jewellery, gold bars and coins are in high demand among people.