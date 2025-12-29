ETV Bharat / state

Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth Crores Robbed At Gunpoint In Karnataka's Mysuru; Probe Underway

Mysuru: In a broad daylight robbery, five armed miscreants allegedly looted gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 4-5 crore at gunpoint from a jewellery shop in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at the Sky Gold and Diamond Shop behind the Hunsur bus stand.

Five masked robbers came on a bike and broke into the shop at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while more than 7-8 employees were present inside. Four of the five were wearing masks. Within a few minutes, the robbers looted approximately five KG of gold jewellery from the shop and fled. The shop staffers chased the robbers but could not catch them. The entire scene of the robbery has been captured on CCTV. One of the robbers left his helmet behind while fleeing, police sources said.