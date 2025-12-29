Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth Crores Robbed At Gunpoint In Karnataka's Mysuru; Probe Underway
Five robbers entered a jewellery shop in Mysuru and looted gold and diamond jewellery worth an estimated Rs 4-5 crore at gunpoint.
Mysuru: In a broad daylight robbery, five armed miscreants allegedly looted gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 4-5 crore at gunpoint from a jewellery shop in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The incident took place at the Sky Gold and Diamond Shop behind the Hunsur bus stand.
Five masked robbers came on a bike and broke into the shop at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while more than 7-8 employees were present inside. Four of the five were wearing masks. Within a few minutes, the robbers looted approximately five KG of gold jewellery from the shop and fled. The shop staffers chased the robbers but could not catch them. The entire scene of the robbery has been captured on CCTV. One of the robbers left his helmet behind while fleeing, police sources said.
Receiving information, Hunsur rural and town police personnel rushed to the spot. The dog squad and forensic team were also called in for a thorough investigation. District Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan and ASP L Nagesh also reached the spot to carry out on-spot probe.
Speaking on the matter, South Zone IGP Boralingaiah said, "The jewellery shop staffers informed that five people came on two bikes and brandished weapons. There were 7-8 staffers at that moment. Some staffers had gone for lunch. The gang was there for 8-9 minutes in the store. Information is being collected about how much gold jewellery was looted.
"Information is being collected from all staffers. Four partners had opened this shop in April 2025. All aspects will be investigated. The entire episode has been captured on CCTV. Further investigation is underway," he said.