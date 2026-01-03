ETV Bharat / state

Gold Bars Worth Rs 8 Crore Smuggled From Sri Lanka Seized In Tamil Nadu

Police checking the two-wheeler in which smuggled gold bars were being transported. ( ETV Bharat )

Nagapattinam: Police in Tamil Nadu seized six kilograms of gold bars worth nearly Rs 8 crore being smuggled from Sri Lanka by boat and transported on a two-wheeler near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Thursday.

The Q Branch police received a tip-off that gold bars were being smuggled from Sri Lanka by boat to the Vilundamavadi area near Vedaranyam. Acting on the information, police teams fanned out and conducted an intensive search throughout the Vilundamavadi coastal area.

During the search, they stopped a person who was acting suspiciously on a two-wheeler on the Vilundamavadi main road. Upon searching him, they discovered gold bars hidden in the storage compartment of his two-wheeler.

The police seized the gold bars and subjected the smuggler to intense questioning. He was identified as Sivakumar (42), a fisherman from Nagapattinam. The seized gold bars weighed nearly 6 kilograms, with a current market value of approximately 8 crore rupees.