ETV Bharat / state

Gold Bars Worth Over Rs 4.26 Crore Seized From Plane’s Lavatory At Ahmedabad Airport

Ahmedabad: Gold bars valued at over Rs 4.26 crore were recovered from a lavatory of an aircraft after the flight arrived at Ahmedabad airport from Dubai, Customs officials said on Saturday.

According to a release by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, the yellow metal had been concealed in the speaker box of the aircraft’s front-end lavatory.

“24 gold bars weighing 2,799.3 grams and having a market value of Rs 4,26,89,325 were recovered during rummaging of IndiGo flight no. 6E-1478 on Friday from Dubai to Ahmedabad,” it said.