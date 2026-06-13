Gold Bars Worth Over Rs 4.26 Crore Seized From Plane’s Lavatory At Ahmedabad Airport
According to a release by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, the yellow metal had been concealed in the speaker box of the aircraft’s front-end lavatory.
By PTI
Published : June 13, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gold bars valued at over Rs 4.26 crore were recovered from a lavatory of an aircraft after the flight arrived at Ahmedabad airport from Dubai, Customs officials said on Saturday.
According to a release by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, the yellow metal had been concealed in the speaker box of the aircraft’s front-end lavatory.
“24 gold bars weighing 2,799.3 grams and having a market value of Rs 4,26,89,325 were recovered during rummaging of IndiGo flight no. 6E-1478 on Friday from Dubai to Ahmedabad,” it said.
Officials said two pouches containing the gold, wrapped in black plastic tape, were recovered from the speaker box.
The gold bars appear to have been hidden by someone intending to smuggle them into India and evade Customs duty, it said. The precious metal was seized as unclaimed under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway, officials said.
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