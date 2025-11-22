Jewellery Worth Rs 35 Lakhs Robbed From Shop In Rajasthan's Alwar
The miscreants held the owner of the shop hostage and decamped with ornaments. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits.
Alwar: Three unidentified miscreants on Saturday robbed a jewellery shop in broad daylight near Telco Circle under Alwar's Shivaji Park police station area.
The robbers held the jeweller hostage by place a sickle on his throat, and stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 35 lakhs. The incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera.
After the robbery, the criminals fled towards Tijara Road. Police are searching for the unidentified criminals using the CCTV footage. Shivaji Park police station officer Chandrashekhar stated that he received information about a robbery at Radha Jewelers in the area. "I rushed to the spot with a team and gathered information", he said.
Chandrashekhar said Circle Officer City Angad Sharma too arrived at the spot. He said the CCTV footage shows three unidentified individuals robbing the shop.
The victim, Soni, stated in his complaint that approximately 350 grams of gold and over two kilograms of silver were stolen from his shop. The total value of the goods is estimated to be Rs 35 lakhs.
Soni reported that three unidentified criminals arrived at his shop on a motorcycle. "As soon as they entered the shop, they pointed a sharp-edged weapon at my neck, while another miscreant stuffed the gold and silver items in a bag. The criminals also threatened customers standing outside and then fled," he stated in the complaint.
The victim reported that he yelled for help, but no one could reach him because the robers were armed. Chandrashekhar said teams have been formed to nab the culprits.
