Jewellery Worth Rs 35 Lakhs Robbed From Shop In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: Three unidentified miscreants on Saturday robbed a jewellery shop in broad daylight near Telco Circle under Alwar's Shivaji Park police station area.

The robbers held the jeweller hostage by place a sickle on his throat, and stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 35 lakhs. The incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera.

After the robbery, the criminals fled towards Tijara Road. Police are searching for the unidentified criminals using the CCTV footage. Shivaji Park police station officer Chandrashekhar stated that he received information about a robbery at Radha Jewelers in the area. "I rushed to the spot with a team and gathered information", he said.

Chandrashekhar said Circle Officer City Angad Sharma too arrived at the spot. He said the CCTV footage shows three unidentified individuals robbing the shop.