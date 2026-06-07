ETV Bharat / state

Gold & Cash Worth Crores Of Rupees Stolen From Farmer's House In Amritsar

Amritsar: Gold and cash worth Crores of rupees were stolen from a farmer's house in Janiya village under the ​​Jandiala Guru constituency of Punjab's Amritsar.

According to family members, thieves may have used some anaesthetic or spray, due to which none of them got a hint of the crime. Balwinder Singh, the head of the family, said everything was normal till midnight when the family members had gone to sleep.

"When we woke up at around 5 am, we found the main door open. Upon checking, we saw the cupboards, chests and briefcases were broken, and all belongings were scattered. About 40 to 45 tolas of gold and about Rs five lakh in cash were kept in the house. The cash was to buy a tractor and agricultural equipment," he added.