Gold & Cash Worth Crores Of Rupees Stolen From Farmer's House In Amritsar
About 40 to 45 tolas of gold and Rs five lakh in cash were kept in the house. Police said the matter is being investigated.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Amritsar: Gold and cash worth Crores of rupees were stolen from a farmer's house in Janiya village under the Jandiala Guru constituency of Punjab's Amritsar.
According to family members, thieves may have used some anaesthetic or spray, due to which none of them got a hint of the crime. Balwinder Singh, the head of the family, said everything was normal till midnight when the family members had gone to sleep.
"When we woke up at around 5 am, we found the main door open. Upon checking, we saw the cupboards, chests and briefcases were broken, and all belongings were scattered. About 40 to 45 tolas of gold and about Rs five lakh in cash were kept in the house. The cash was to buy a tractor and agricultural equipment," he added.
Another family member, Gurdeep Kaur, said the thieves took away the years of hard work in a single night. "Every corner of the house has been vandalised," she added.
Amar Singh, a relative, said the theft seems to be a conspiracy as thieves had accurate information about the structure of the house and the property. "Such incidents are increasing due to the lack of police patrolling at night, and the feeling of insecurity is increasing among the people," he added.
Police officer Nirmal Singh said the police have inspected the spot to collect evidence. "Footage of the CCTV cameras in the vicinity is being examined. The matter is being investigated from all angles, and the accused will be arrested soon," he added.
Also Read