Goddess Manasa Offered Bhog With Five Fishes At Over Five Centuries-Old Royal Puja In North Bengal
Family members said King Shishu Singha started the Durga Puja at the palace in 1509 and believe the Manasa Puja predates that, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: An imprint of a boat is required on the back of the lotus leaf. Beside the goddess Manasa stand her sisters Neti and Padma, along with Behula-Lakhindar, Sage Jaratkaru, and the Ashtanag (the eight serpent deities). The Bhog (ritual offering) platter features five varieties of fish.
Such unique rituals characterise the over 500-year-old Mansa Puja at the Baikunthapur Royal Palace of North Bengal's Jalpaiguri, which enters its 517th year.
The royal family claims the tradition is even older. While the exact year remains unknown due to a lack of documentation, this centuries-old form of worship is still observed with the same rituals.
The three-day puja commenced on Shravan Sankranti, which fell on Tuesday, and devotees — some following family traditions, others seeking the fulfilment of specific wishes, and some returning to the deity of serpents after many years — flocked to the royal palace. A traditional fair has also been organised alongside the puja.
The puja is deeply rooted in the history of Baikunthapur. Family members said King Shishu Singha started the Durga Puja at the royal palace in 1509 and believe the Manasa Puja predates even that.
However, in the absence of any specific contemporary records, the actual age of the Manasa Puja is calculated from the inception of the Durga Puja.
The rituals, much like the puja's hoary past, are distinctive. Here, the deity is worshipped with her siblings, Neti and Padma. The idol of Ashtanag is kept beside them, and worship is also offered to Sage Jaratkaru, Behula, and Lakhindar.
The eight serpents — including Kulika, Vasuki, and Takshaka — are worshipped according to specific protocols. It is as if the tales of Manasa-Mangal (the oldest of the Bengali Mangal-Kavyas, chronicling the establishment of goddess Manasa's worship in Bengal) come to life within the pavilion.
However, the Bhog arouses the most curiosity. Typically, Manasa Puja is associated with vegetarian offerings. However, a completely different set of customs is followed at the Baikunthapur royal palace.
Here the goddess is offered aamish bhog (non-vegetarian ritual offerings), featuring five fishes accompanied by pulao, khichdi, five fried items, chutney, and sweets — reflecting the royal family's centuries-old traditions on the platter.
Head priest Shibu Ghoshal said the non-vegetarian bhog is unique to this traditional puja, where the main deity and the characters associated with her are worshipped and offered bhog.
Pranata Basu and her daughter-in-law, Linda Basu, of the royal family welcome the goddess by releasing pigeons, praying for everyone's peace and well-being.
Linda explains that a specific type of lotus leaf is required for the puja. "It is a long-standing tradition that the leaf must bear the image or mark of a boat at the inner portion. The puja continues for three days, and all arrangements are made in strict accordance with ancient rules," she added.
The fair on the occasion of the puja has been organised since the days of the monarchy. This year, too, traders have arrived from various places, including Assam and Bihar, to set up stalls outside the palace grounds, where the crowd is steadily growing.
Many people also hold deep faith in this puja. Dipta Das, a devotee, said he had made a vow to the goddess. Having had his wish fulfilled, he has returned to offer worship.
Jyotish Roy from Belakoba in Jalpaiguri Sadar has a different story. He returned to the puja after nearly three decades as his vow was fulfilled.
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