ETV Bharat / state

Goddess Manasa Offered Bhog With Five Fishes At Over Five Centuries-Old Royal Puja In North Bengal

Jalpaiguri: An imprint of a boat is required on the back of the lotus leaf. Beside the goddess Manasa stand her sisters Neti and Padma, along with Behula-Lakhindar, Sage Jaratkaru, and the Ashtanag (the eight serpent deities). The Bhog (ritual offering) platter features five varieties of fish.

Such unique rituals characterise the over 500-year-old Mansa Puja at the Baikunthapur Royal Palace of North Bengal's Jalpaiguri, which enters its 517th year.

The royal family claims the tradition is even older. While the exact year remains unknown due to a lack of documentation, this centuries-old form of worship is still observed with the same rituals.

The three-day puja commenced on Shravan Sankranti, which fell on Tuesday, and devotees — some following family traditions, others seeking the fulfilment of specific wishes, and some returning to the deity of serpents after many years — flocked to the royal palace. A traditional fair has also been organised alongside the puja.

The puja is deeply rooted in the history of Baikunthapur. Family members said King Shishu Singha started the Durga Puja at the royal palace in 1509 and believe the Manasa Puja predates even that.

Beside the Goddess Manasa, her sisters Neti and Padma, Behula-Lakhindar, Sage Jaratkaru, and the Ashtanag are also worshipped. (ETV Bharat)

However, in the absence of any specific contemporary records, the actual age of the Manasa Puja is calculated from the inception of the Durga Puja.

The rituals, much like the puja's hoary past, are distinctive. Here, the deity is worshipped with her siblings, Neti and Padma. The idol of Ashtanag is kept beside them, and worship is also offered to Sage Jaratkaru, Behula, and Lakhindar.