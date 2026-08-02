Godavari Water Level Recedes Gradually After A Dangerous Swell
The water level rose steadily because of rainfall in the local catchment as well as heavy rains in upstream areas of Maharashtra
Published : August 2, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Bhadrachalam: The water level in the Godavari River has gradually started receding after having risen dangerously following heavy rains in Telangana and Maharashtra. The level at Bhadrachalam touched 56 feet on Saturday morning.
This was the first time this year that the river crossed the third danger warning level. However, the water level began receding by night as inflows from upstream areas declined. The second danger warning continues to remain in force.
The water level rose steadily because of rainfall in the local catchment as well as heavy rains in upstream areas of Maharashtra. With the rains easing and inflow reducing, the river water has now started to recede.
Floodwaters spilt onto roads at several locations, disrupting transportation. Traffic between Sarapaka and Nagineniprolu-Reddipalem villages in Burgampadu mandal of Kothagudem district came to a halt, and the road connecting Burgampadu and Kukkunuru in Andhra Pradesh was also closed.
Four lorries stood stranded in floodwater near Kollu in Burgampadu. The drivers and cleaners had to be rescued. As the water entered several areas, authorities shifted around 250 people to relief centres. Floodwater submerged the Battilagumpu, Ammagaripalli, Amerda, Chintiryala, Anandapuram and Nellipaka panchayats in Ashwapuram mandal.
Traffic was also disrupted on the Mondikunta-Bhadrachalam route and between Annaram and Kamalapuram villages in Manuguru mandal. Hundreds of acres of agricultural fields were inundated in the area.
Residents of low-lying areas in Bhadrachalam remained anxious as the swollen Godavari entered several riverside locations. While the Kalyana Katta area was inundated, the current was particularly strong near the Punarvasu Mandapam, Goddess Godavari statue, Valli-Devasena temple and Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple located along the riverbank.
The floodgates on the embankment at the point where sewage from Bhadrachalam town flows into the Godavari have been closed and high-capacity ‘Bahubali’ motors have been pressed into service to pump out water to prevent backwaters from entering residential colonies.
Sources disclosed that people are being shifted from vulnerable low-lying areas to rehabilitation centres as a precautionary measure. Flood victims staying at the relief centres are expected to return home once the Godavari water level falls below 43 feet.
Officials are hopeful that the situation will improve further on Sunday with rainfall reported to have eased in the upstream areas. However, authorities remain on alert and are closely monitoring the river level and conditions in the low-lying areas.
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