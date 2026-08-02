ETV Bharat / state

Godavari Water Level Recedes Gradually After A Dangerous Swell

Bhadrachalam: The water level in the Godavari River has gradually started receding after having risen dangerously following heavy rains in Telangana and Maharashtra. The level at Bhadrachalam touched 56 feet on Saturday morning.

This was the first time this year that the river crossed the third danger warning level. However, the water level began receding by night as inflows from upstream areas declined. The second danger warning continues to remain in force.

The water level rose steadily because of rainfall in the local catchment as well as heavy rains in upstream areas of Maharashtra. With the rains easing and inflow reducing, the river water has now started to recede.

Floodwaters spilt onto roads at several locations, disrupting transportation. Traffic between Sarapaka and Nagineniprolu-Reddipalem villages in Burgampadu mandal of Kothagudem district came to a halt, and the road connecting Burgampadu and Kukkunuru in Andhra Pradesh was also closed.

Four lorries stood stranded in floodwater near Kollu in Burgampadu. The drivers and cleaners had to be rescued. As the water entered several areas, authorities shifted around 250 people to relief centres. Floodwater submerged the Battilagumpu, Ammagaripalli, Amerda, Chintiryala, Anandapuram and Nellipaka panchayats in Ashwapuram mandal.