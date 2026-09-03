God Chose Me: New Ram Temple Trustee Nirmala Yadav Vows To Work With Dedication, Honesty
The temple trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its first chief executive officer, besides inducting three new trustees.
By PTI
Published : September 3, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Etah: Newly appointed member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Dr Nirmala Yadav, on Thursday said god chose her for the post and expressed her readiness to discharge the responsibility with “dedication, hard work and honesty”.
The temple trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its first chief executive officer, besides inducting three new trustees – Nirmala Yadav, an educationist, advocate Madan Mohan Pandey and businessman-social worker Mahesh Bhagchandka.
The three posts fell vacant after the passing of Bimlendra Mohan Mishra last year and the resignation of ex-general secretary Champat Rai and Anil Mishra in the wake of the donation theft controversy.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Yadav said, “I will say only this – I was chosen from across the country, which is a sign that god has chosen me. Nothing is possible without His vision and grace. No one else has any role in my selection. God’s grace has remained upon my family and me.” She also said that her selection is a representation of “Matri Shakti” (women power).
On her new responsibility as a trustee, Yadav said she would work with complete dedication without compromising on her principles. “Be it the administration, arrangements, facilities or security, I will give my suggestions for whatever improvements are possible and will try to make the arrangements better,” Yadav said.
“Now that the call from Ram Lala has come, I have to work with complete dedication,” she added.
A former principal and educationist, Yadav said she has been associated with educational and social organisations for decades. She said her parents, Mahavir Singh Yadav and Rajwati, are no more, while her father-in-law, Surya Kumar Yadav, a former major, had been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after his retirement.
“My family gradually became associated with the Sangh. I was introduced to several RSS and Bajrang Dal functionaries who used to visit my family after my marriage in 1983.
“I became involved in educational activities and worked in Saraswati Shishu Mandirs. My daughter was among the first students of the Balika Vidya Mandir in Shikohabad, which later grew into an intermediate college,” she said.
Yadav joined the BDM Municipal Girls' College in Shikohabad as a lecturer in 1987 and was made the principal in 1999. In 2006, she took charge as the principal of Mahatma Gandhi PG College in Firozabad, from where she retired in 2022.
Yadav also recalled her association with the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, which she joined in 1999 following an introduction to its functionary, Om Pal Singh. She served as its vice-president and as state president from 2019 to 2022. She is currently associated with its working council and holds the responsibility of all-India Sah Sampark Pramukh.
Yadav also served as a governor-nominated member of the executive council of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra for two years.
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