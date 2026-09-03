ETV Bharat / state

God Chose Me: New Ram Temple Trustee Nirmala Yadav Vows To Work With Dedication, Honesty

Etah: Newly appointed member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Dr Nirmala Yadav, on Thursday said god chose her for the post and expressed her readiness to discharge the responsibility with “dedication, hard work and honesty”.

The temple trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as its first chief executive officer, besides inducting three new trustees – Nirmala Yadav, an educationist, advocate Madan Mohan Pandey and businessman-social worker Mahesh Bhagchandka.

The three posts fell vacant after the passing of Bimlendra Mohan Mishra last year and the resignation of ex-general secretary Champat Rai and Anil Mishra in the wake of the donation theft controversy.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Yadav said, “I will say only this – I was chosen from across the country, which is a sign that god has chosen me. Nothing is possible without His vision and grace. No one else has any role in my selection. God’s grace has remained upon my family and me.” She also said that her selection is a representation of “Matri Shakti” (women power).

On her new responsibility as a trustee, Yadav said she would work with complete dedication without compromising on her principles. “Be it the administration, arrangements, facilities or security, I will give my suggestions for whatever improvements are possible and will try to make the arrangements better,” Yadav said.

“Now that the call from Ram Lala has come, I have to work with complete dedication,” she added.