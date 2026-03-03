Goat Herder From Mansa In Punjab Secures All India Rank 6 In JRF Without Coaching
Grazing goats by day and studying by night, Komaldeep Singh got All India Rank 6 in JRF, turning financial hardship into a fully-funded PhD.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Mansa: In Boha town in Punjab’s Mansa district, Komaldeep Singh grazed his 10-12 goats everyday, simultaneously reading books at intervals. Between tending livestock and helping his father at a brick kiln, he prepared for one of India’s toughest academic tests - the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).
Today, Komaldeep has proudly secured All India Rank 6 in the exam after clearing the UGC NET in June 2024, without coaching. For him, the popular saying 'the fruit of hard work is sweet' is not a cliche but a reality.
“I have done BA B.Ed and MA in English. I first cleared UGC NET and now the JRF exam. I was preparing since January. There were many difficulties, but my hard work has paid off,” he says.
He was very clear about his goal in life - to become a teacher. After completing B.Ed, he also cleared the teacher eligibility test. But his larger goal was always a PhD. When he approached a university to pursue doctoral research, he was told it would cost nearly Rs 6 lakh, an amount too difficult for him to bear.
“That is when professors advised me that if I clear the JRF, I will get a scholarship and my dream of doing a PhD will be fulfilled without financial stress,” he recalls.
He returned home and resumed preparation, this time to crack the fellowship so that he can do a doctoral degree.
Komaldeep’s mother, Lakhvir Kaur, stitches clothes at home. His father, Harjinder Singh, works at a brick kiln. To support the family, Komaldeep alternates between goat herding and kiln work.
“Along with my studies, I graze goats and always carry my books with me. I know I had a difficult road to tread, but then nothing comes easy in this world," he says.
Nearly 10,000 candidates appeared for the exam. Securing the sixth rank is a rare academic feat, especially for someone who has never for coaching.
Teacher Shabir Ahmed, who guided him, says, “Passing this exam is not easy. It requires immense hard work. Out of thousands, Komaldeep secured sixth rank. This is the result of his dedication.”
Clearing the JRF changes everything in his life. His success is now being celebrated across Boha. Political leaders, including former MLA Mangat Rai Bansal and local representatives congratulated the family, calling his achievement a matter of pride for the region.
With his success, Komaldeep has proved that lack of resources need not mean lack of opportunity.
