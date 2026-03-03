ETV Bharat / state

Goat Herder From Mansa In Punjab Secures All India Rank 6 In JRF Without Coaching

Mansa: In Boha town in Punjab’s Mansa district, Komaldeep Singh grazed his 10-12 goats everyday, simultaneously reading books at intervals. Between tending livestock and helping his father at a brick kiln, he prepared for one of India’s toughest academic tests - the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Today, Komaldeep has proudly secured All India Rank 6 in the exam after clearing the UGC NET in June 2024, without coaching. For him, the popular saying 'the fruit of hard work is sweet' is not a cliche but a reality.

Goat Herder From Mansa In Punjab Secures All India Rank 6 In JRF Without Coaching (ETV Bharat)

“I have done BA B.Ed and MA in English. I first cleared UGC NET and now the JRF exam. I was preparing since January. There were many difficulties, but my hard work has paid off,” he says.

He was very clear about his goal in life - to become a teacher. After completing B.Ed, he also cleared the teacher eligibility test. But his larger goal was always a PhD. When he approached a university to pursue doctoral research, he was told it would cost nearly Rs 6 lakh, an amount too difficult for him to bear.

“That is when professors advised me that if I clear the JRF, I will get a scholarship and my dream of doing a PhD will be fulfilled without financial stress,” he recalls.