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Goa Trip Scam Targets Businessmen, Farmers And Employees In Telangana; Victims Lose Lakhs In Gambling Trap

According to reports, brokers are offering attractive travel packages to Goa including beach tours and sightseeing.

Goa Trip Scam Targets Businessmen, Farmers And Employees In Telangana; Victims Lose Lakhs In Gambling Trap
Goa Trip Scam Targets Businessmen, Farmers And Employees In Telangana; Victims Lose Lakhs In Gambling Trap (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Mahabubnagar: A new scam targeting businessmen, employees and farmers has come to light in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar region, where brokers are allegedly luring people on luxury trips to Goa and pushing them into gambling.

According to reports, brokers are offering attractive travel packages to Goa including beach tours and sightseeing. Victims are taken in batches of 10 to 20 people in luxury cars, minibuses and even flights. Advance payments between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh are reportedly collected from each participant.

Once in Goa, the victims are allegedly introduced to casinos, gambling and matka. Since such activities are banned in Telangana, brokers reportedly target unsuspecting people by presenting the trip as a leisure getaway. They book hotels and resorts for two to three days, show tourists around Goa, and gradually draw them into betting activities.

Free food, accommodation and alcohol are allegedly included in the package to keep participants engaged. With alcohol available at low prices in Goa, many are said to be lured more into gambling addiction.

The racket is reportedly active across Maktal, Narayanpet, Kodangal and other parts of the undivided Mahabubnagar district. Sources say agents operating from Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet work in coordination with casinos, bars and resorts in Goa and they earn commissions on every trip. Victims are also allegedly charged extra in the name of travel and room expenses.

Several victims have reportedly suffered financial losses. Many are said to have sold land, houses and jewellery to repay debts, while others allegedly mortgaged agricultural land after returning from Goa.

Despite the losses, many victims are reportedly reluctant to come forward publicly out of fear of social stigma and damage to their reputation.

Responding to the allegations, Narayanpet SP Dr Vineeth said police would investigate if formal complaints are received.

“If victims who were cheated file a complaint, we will investigate and take action,” he said. Authorities are yet to register any formal case in the matter.

Read More:

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  3. India Blocks Over 300 Illegal Gambling And Betting Platforms, Takes Total Crackdown Tally To 8,400

TAGGED:

GOA CASINO SCAM
GAMBLING SCAM
GOA TOURISM SCAM
GOA MATKA RACKET
GOA TRIP SCAM

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