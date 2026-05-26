ETV Bharat / state

Goa Trip Scam Targets Businessmen, Farmers And Employees In Telangana; Victims Lose Lakhs In Gambling Trap

Mahabubnagar: A new scam targeting businessmen, employees and farmers has come to light in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar region, where brokers are allegedly luring people on luxury trips to Goa and pushing them into gambling.

According to reports, brokers are offering attractive travel packages to Goa including beach tours and sightseeing. Victims are taken in batches of 10 to 20 people in luxury cars, minibuses and even flights. Advance payments between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh are reportedly collected from each participant.

Once in Goa, the victims are allegedly introduced to casinos, gambling and matka. Since such activities are banned in Telangana, brokers reportedly target unsuspecting people by presenting the trip as a leisure getaway. They book hotels and resorts for two to three days, show tourists around Goa, and gradually draw them into betting activities.

Free food, accommodation and alcohol are allegedly included in the package to keep participants engaged. With alcohol available at low prices in Goa, many are said to be lured more into gambling addiction.

The racket is reportedly active across Maktal, Narayanpet, Kodangal and other parts of the undivided Mahabubnagar district. Sources say agents operating from Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet work in coordination with casinos, bars and resorts in Goa and they earn commissions on every trip. Victims are also allegedly charged extra in the name of travel and room expenses.