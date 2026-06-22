ETV Bharat / state

Goa Logs More Than 1 Lakh Registrations For Yoga Day Celebrations: Govt

Panaji: Goa recorded more than one lakh registrations for the International Yoga Day celebrations on Sunday, with programmes organised at over 1,200 venues, officials said. Terming the huge response as a "milestone, the government said it reflected growing public awareness about the benefits of yoga and enthusiasm towards healthy living.

As many as 1,230 venues were registered by Patanjali Yog Samiti, non-governmental organisations, and other bodies to conduct yoga sessions, according to an official statement. Additionally, more than 80 programmes were organised at the party and constituency levels, while the Department of Sports facilitated activities at 12 venues across the coastal state.

Several other yoga sessions and events were also organised under the aegis of the Department of Ayush, it said. "The celebrations witnessed widespread participation across the state with programmes being organised at numerous locations by various organisations and departments," the statement said.