Goa Logs More Than 1 Lakh Registrations For Yoga Day Celebrations: Govt
Terming the huge response a "milestone, the government said it reflected growing public awareness about the benefits of yoga and enthusiasm towards healthy living.
By PTI
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:48 AM IST
Panaji: Goa recorded more than one lakh registrations for the International Yoga Day celebrations on Sunday, with programmes organised at over 1,200 venues, officials said. Terming the huge response as a "milestone, the government said it reflected growing public awareness about the benefits of yoga and enthusiasm towards healthy living.
As many as 1,230 venues were registered by Patanjali Yog Samiti, non-governmental organisations, and other bodies to conduct yoga sessions, according to an official statement. Additionally, more than 80 programmes were organised at the party and constituency levels, while the Department of Sports facilitated activities at 12 venues across the coastal state.
Several other yoga sessions and events were also organised under the aegis of the Department of Ayush, it said. "The celebrations witnessed widespread participation across the state with programmes being organised at numerous locations by various organisations and departments," the statement said.
It added that the overwhelming response demonstrated growing public awareness about the importance of yoga in promoting physical, mental and spiritual well-being. The government described this year's International Yoga Day celebrations as among the most successful and inclusive editions held in Goa.
The state government also expressed gratitude to organisations, volunteers, institutions and citizens who contributed to the celebrations and reiterated its commitment to promoting yoga and healthy lifestyles among people, the statement added.