ETV Bharat / state

Goa Received More Than 46 Lakh Tourists In First Five Months Of This Year

Domestic tourists gather in large numbers at Baga and Calangute beaches to witness the last sunset of 2025 and welcome the New Year 2026, in Goa on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. ( IANS )

Panaji: More than 46.39 lakh tourists visited Goa between January and May this year, a marginal increase over the corresponding period in 2025, a growth the state government attributed to strong connectivity, diversified tourism experiences, and increasing confidence among travellers.

Data released by the state Tourism Department on Friday showed that Goa received 46,39,165 visitors during the first five months of 2026, an increase of 0.39 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Of the total arrivals, domestic tourists accounted for 44,37,018 visitors, while foreign tourist arrivals stood at 2,02,147. The month of May alone saw 9,69,090 tourists arriving in the coastal state, marking a 4.53 per cent increase over May 2025, the department said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the growth in visitor arrivals was being driven by strong connectivity, diversified tourism experiences and increasing confidence among travellers.

"While our beaches remain iconic, travellers are increasingly exploring Goa's culture, heritage, spirituality, wellness offerings, hinterland experiences, festivals and culinary traditions," he said.

Khaunte said this broad-based growth was helping the state build a more resilient tourism economy while ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach communities across Goa.