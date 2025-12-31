ETV Bharat / state

Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Two State Government Officers Suspended

An excavator demolishes wooden structures at Romeo Lane on Anjuna beach after a fire at the adjacent Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub killed 25 people, as the state administration begins pulling down the tourism property, in Goa, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 ( PTI )

Panaji: Two officers of the Goa State Pollution Control Board have been suspended in connection with the nightclub fire tragedy, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. He said show cause notices would be issued to a few officers from different departments after an inquiry. A total of 25 people were killed, including tourists and staffers, in a massive fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora area on December 6 night.

The latest action against the two officers of the Board has taken the number of state government officials suspended so far to five. Those suspended earlier are: Sharmila Monteiro (then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board), Siddhi Halarnkar (then Director of Panchayat), and Raghuvir Bagkar (then Secretary of the Arpora-Nagoa panchayat).

Sawant also informed reporters that a magisterial inquiry report related to the fire tragedy has been submitted to the government, which will be made public soon.

"Two officers from the Goa State Pollution Control Board were suspended based on the findings of the report. Action would also be initiated against others from other departments, including Fire and Emergency Services and Excise," the chief minister said.