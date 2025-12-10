ETV Bharat / state

Licences Of Goa Tourist Establishments Flouting Safety Norms Will Be Cancelled: CM Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the government will cancel the licences of tourist establishments that do not comply with the fire safety norms.

In the wake of a nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, Sawant held a high-level meeting with officials of the North and South Goa district administrations, police and tourism stakeholders to ensure strict safety measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte also attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sawant said that the fire safety audit committee formed by the government has begun visiting various tourism establishments and will submit its report after the inspections. "If the committee finds that the establishments have not complied with the fire safety norms, then their licences would be cancelled, and their premises will be sealed," he said.