ETV Bharat / state

Goa Nightclub Fire: Three Main Accused Surrender Before Mapusa Court Two Weeks After SC Order

Goa Police take Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane pub where a fire incident at Arpora claimed 25 lives, for medical examination at the Mapusa District Hospital, before producing them at a JMFC court, in Arpora, Goa on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. ( IANS )

Mapusa: The three main accused in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire surrendered before a Goa court on Monday, two weeks after the Supreme Court rejected their pleas challenging the cancellation of bail.

Nightclub owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, along with their business partner Ajay Gupta, turned themselves in at the Mapusa Additional District and Sessions Court after the apex court directed them to surrender.

The fatal fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, on December 6, 2025, claimed 25 lives and left several others injured. Advocate Saumya Drago, representing the accused, confirmed that the court accepted their surrender and issued the necessary remand orders.

The Supreme Court on August 31 dismissed their petitions challenging the Bombay High Court's order cancelling their bail and directed them to surrender within two weeks. The apex court also instructed the trial court to expedite proceedings.

Speaking to reporters, Drago said that an application was also filed before the court seeking certain medical accommodations for her clients, based on their medical history, doctors' prescriptions and medical records.