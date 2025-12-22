ETV Bharat / state

Goa Nightclub Fire: Police Remand Of Luthra Siblings Extended By Five Days

The court has also remanded in judicial custody Ajay Gupta, co-owner of the club, as the police did not seek extension of his custody.

One of the Luthra brothers, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, being taken by police personnel to a court in connection with the December 6 fire incident that killed 25 persons, at Anjuna police station, in North Goa district, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : December 22, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST

Panaji: A Goa court on Monday extended by five days the police custody of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a devastating fire on December 6 resulted in 25 deaths. The siblings had fled to Thailand after the incident and were deported from that nation on December 17. The court has extended the police custody of Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra by five days, said advocate Vishnu Joshi, who is representing the family of victims.

The court has also remanded in judicial custody Ajay Gupta, another owner of the ill-fated club, as the police did not seek extension of his custody, Joshi added. The Anjuna police has registered a case against the Luthra brothers for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.

Eight persons have been arrested so far, while police have initiated the process for issuance of a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused who has fled to the United Kingdom.

