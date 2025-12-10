ETV Bharat / state

Goa Nightclub Fire: Partner Ajay Gupta Arrested; No Court Relief For Absconding Owners

An outside view of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Tuesday. where the fire occurred. ( ANI )

Panaji/New Delhi: Goa Police on Wednesday arrested Ajay Gupta, a partner in the controversial 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, even as two absconding owners failed to secure interim relief from a Delhi court on their plea for anticipatory bail.

Gupta, who claimed to be an investor and a silent partner in the club located in North Goa, was detained by the crime branch of Delhi Police following a request from their Goa counterparts.

He was later produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi, who granted Goa police his a 36-hour transit remand due to the ongoing air travel crisis caused by disrupted Indigo flights.

Gupta was detained in Delhi after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. The judge also directed authorities to ensure proper medical care for Gupta, who suffers from a spinal injury, and timely medication during his transfer to Goa where he will be formally arrested.

Meanwhile, the absconding owners, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who fled to Thailand barely few hours after the blaze, failed to secure interim relief from a Delhi court on their plea for anticipatory bail.

The court has sought a response from Goa authorities and postponed the hearing until Thursday. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice remains active against the two.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana, who was hearing the transit anticipatory bail of the accused brothers, sought a response from Goa Police and set the next date of hearing for Thursday.