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Goa Nightclub Fire: HC Asks Luthra Brothers To Pay Interim Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each To Victims' Kin

File photo of Bombay High Court ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Panaji: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, to deposit an interim compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of the 25 people killed in the devastating fire at their establishment in North Goa last year.

A division bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar issued the directive while hearing a petition regarding relief for the victims of the December 2025 blaze at Arpora in North Goa, clarifying that the deposit would be subject to final contentions in the main matter.

Advocate Prachi Sawant, representing the victims' families, informed the court that they had sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh each, against the Rs 25 lakh offered by the nightclub owners. "I had explained to them, but they requested that something close to Rs 50 lakh could be paid," Sawant told the court. The bench suggested that the owners deposit Rs 20 lakh each as interim compensation without prejudice to their contentions in the main matter. "Deposit the amount in the court. Their fight continues in the main matter," the judges observed, asking the parties to work out the arrangement before the next hearing. Sawant also informed that the families of four tourists, who died in the blaze, had filed a case before a consumer court in Haryana.