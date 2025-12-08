ETV Bharat / state

Goa Nightclub Fire: Five From Uttarakhand Among 25 Killed Worked As Staff, Dhami Speaks To Sawant

Dehradun: Among the 25 people killed in the fire at a nightclub in Goa's Arpora, five were from Uttarakhand, state police said on Monday.

All five were employees of the nightclub and were identified as Jitendra Singh, Sumit Negi, Manish Singh, Satish Singh, and Surendra Singh. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the phone on Sunday to inquire about the incident.

Dhami said the Uttarakhand government is in contact with the Goa administration to gather all information related to this incident, and necessary steps are being taken for completing the formalities immediately.

During his phone conversation, Dhami requested the Goa CM for identification, medical care and financial relief. CM told him that if any affected person is identified as a resident of Uttarakhand, their family should be immediately contacted and necessary assistance should be provided, specifically prioritising identification, treatment, financial assistance, and other formalities.