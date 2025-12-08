Goa Nightclub Fire: Five From Uttarakhand Among 25 Killed Worked As Staff, Dhami Speaks To Sawant
Uttarakhand government is in constant touch with the Goa authorities to gather information related to the incident, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST
Dehradun: Among the 25 people killed in the fire at a nightclub in Goa's Arpora, five were from Uttarakhand, state police said on Monday.
All five were employees of the nightclub and were identified as Jitendra Singh, Sumit Negi, Manish Singh, Satish Singh, and Surendra Singh. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the phone on Sunday to inquire about the incident.
Dhami said the Uttarakhand government is in contact with the Goa administration to gather all information related to this incident, and necessary steps are being taken for completing the formalities immediately.
During his phone conversation, Dhami requested the Goa CM for identification, medical care and financial relief. CM told him that if any affected person is identified as a resident of Uttarakhand, their family should be immediately contacted and necessary assistance should be provided, specifically prioritising identification, treatment, financial assistance, and other formalities.
The Goa Chief Minister assured Dhami that necessary medical and administrative support is being provided to all affected people.
Dhami has also directed all relevant departments to maintain constant vigil on the incident and, if any citizen of the state is confirmed to be affected, to promptly provide the family with all necessary assistance, including medical, legal, counselling, and others. The government stands with the families of the victims with full sensitivity and commitment, he said. The Uttarakhand government is in constant touch with the Goa authorities, he added.
According to information received from the Uttarakhand Police headquarters, all five victims from the state worked as a restaurant-cum-nightclub staff. Among them, autopsy of four bodies have been completed and one has been handed over to his family.
Deceased Satish Singh was identified by his cousin and his body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem. Surendra Singh was identified by a staff member, Vikas. His body is yet to be handed over though his autopsy is over. Jitendra Singh was identified by his friend and his post-mortem is pending. Sumit Negi was also identified by Vikas and his autopsy has been completed. Manish Singh was identified by his cousin and his autopsy is done but the body has not yet been handed over.
